Uttarakhand UCC: How To Register Marriage And Live-In Relationships? Check Step-By-Step Guide

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a historic move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday rolled out the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. Uttarakhand UCC will be the first of its kind to be implemented in the country.
Uttarakhand UCC will prioritise protection of personal rights and regulate the laws on marriage, divorce, inheritance, and live-in relationships. The law also mandates couples' registration on UCC portal.
People can register under UCC Uttarakhand in offline as well as online mode. Here is a step-by-step guide for registration.
The Uniform Civil Cod in Uttarakhand has established a uniform set of rules to replace the distinct personal laws of each religion related to matters like marriage, divorce, adoption, and inheritance.
These rules are designed to promote equality, fairness, and streamlines governance in civil matters, according to Uttarakhand UCC portal.
The Pushkar Singh Dhami -led government has released UCC portal: gov. People can access UCC portal in 23 languages and even download a copy of UCC Rules.
UCC Portal: What are the key services provided?
UCC Portal offers services like registration of marriage, divorce and nullity of marriage, registration of live-in relationships, termination of live-in relationships, declaration of legal heirs, registration of will.
Uttarakhand residents and domiciles can also register their complaints and raise appeal against decisions made in the regard.
UCC Portal: How to register for marriage?
-Visit the official website of Uttarakhand UCC: gov.
- Click on the 'services' option.
-Register at the Uttarakhand UCC portal. Aadhaar authentication will be needed for online registration. You can also register offline without Aadhaar.
