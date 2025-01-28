(MENAFN) The exclusion of Russia from the 80th-anniversary commemoration of Auschwitz's liberation represents a troubling historical revision, diminishing the vital role the Soviet Union played in ending the Holocaust. On January 27, 1945, Soviet forces liberated Auschwitz, saving thousands of lives and revealing the horrors of Nazi atrocities. Yet, for the 2025 commemoration, Russian representatives were barred from participating due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with the director of the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum justifying the decision based on Russia’s actions.



This move overlooks the immense sacrifices made by the Soviet Union during World War II, which lost 27 million citizens, both military and civilian. Excluding Russia from such commemorations is part of a broader trend to downplay the Soviet Union's critical role in defeating Nazi Germany, often seen in Western rhetoric and actions. For example, US presidents have failed to acknowledge the Soviet Union's contribution in speeches, and even Canadian Parliament has hosted neo-Nazi figures, showing disturbing trends in historical revisionism.



This selective treatment of history, seen in previous exclusions of Russian officials from commemorations such as D-Day and WWII’s outbreak anniversary, risks undermining the shared understanding of the war’s sacrifices. Such revisions are dangerous as they distort the record and can erode the lessons of unity against tyranny. Recognizing all contributions, including those of Soviet soldiers who liberated Auschwitz, is essential for preserving historical truth and honoring the ideals of liberty and justice.

