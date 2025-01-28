Serbian deputy Premier criticizes Russia’s exclusion from Holocaust commemoration

(MENAFN) On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Serbian Deputy Prime Aleksandar Vulin condemned the exclusion of Russia from the 80th-anniversary commemoration of Auschwitz’s liberation, calling it a distortion of history. Vulin, speaking on January 27, said the decision to exclude Russia was a move to rewrite history, reducing the event to a gathering of descendants of Holocaust perpetrators and their collaborators.



Vulin criticized Warsaw’s stance, linking it to the ongoing Ukraine conflict. He pointed out the irony of countries involved in the Holocaust, such as Germany and its allies, being part of the commemoration, while Russia, which played a central role in liberating Auschwitz, was not invited. He argued that the exclusion was a revisionist attempt by EU member states to downplay Russia's contribution to the liberation.



He also questioned the moral stance of countries involved, suggesting that those who survived Auschwitz owed their lives not to the descendants of Nazi collaborators, but to the Red Army soldiers who liberated the camp. Vulin's remarks came as 50 former Auschwitz prisoners and survivors attended the ceremony, which also saw high-level representatives from 53 countries, including King Charles III, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

