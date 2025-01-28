Border-control hardliner gets verified as US Homeland Security director

(MENAFN) Kristi Noem, the former governor of South Dakota, has been confirmed as the new head of the US Department of Homeland Security with a 59-34 Senate vote. President Donald nominated Noem shortly after his recent election win, praising her strong background in border security. Her confirmation follows Trump's signing of executive orders aimed at tightening US-Mexico border controls, including ending automatic birthright citizenship for children of unauthorized immigrants.



During her confirmation hearing, Noem emphasized her commitment to securing the border, combating illegal immigration, and reducing crime. She stressed the importance of removing criminal aliens to improve safety in American communities. Noem also highlighted her experience as South Dakota’s governor, preparing her to handle various national security issues, including the border crisis and disaster response.



As Homeland Security chief, Noem will manage immigration, customs enforcement, emergency management, and security services. She joins several other members of Trump’s administration who have received Senate approval, including Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio, and John Ratcliffe.

