Probe Gold Reports Infill Drilling Results With Grades Up To 3.8 G/T Au Over 17.4 Metres (Cut) At The Novador Project, Quebec

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highlights:

Courvan Trend (Bussiere Deposit) infill results intersected near-surface zones with significant grades up to 3.8 g/t Au over 17.4 metres (cut*) ( 26.5 g/t Au over 17.4 metres uncut), including 444 g/t Au over 1.0 metres.

Courvan Trend (BM 16 Zone) infill drilling results intersected near-surface zones grading 3.1 g/t Au over 18.5 metres (cut) , including 66.2 g/t Au over 1.0 metres.

Monique Deposit (B1 & I Zones), infill drilling yielded up to 3.1 g/t Au over 16.0 metres, including 11.7 g/t Au over 4.0 metres and thick gold zones, including an intersection of 1.4 g/t Au over 45.3 metres .

Monique Deposit (G2, A & M Zones), infill drilling yielded up to 4.0 g/t Au over 9.0 metres, including 29.9 g/t Au over 1.0 metres, 1.9 g/t Au over 17.0 metres, including 8.8 g/t Au over 3.0 metres and 3.0 g/t Au over 17.2 metres, including 6.2 g/t Au over 5.0 metres. The 50,000-metre Winter infill drill program will support the 2025 pre-feasibility study.

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Gold Inc. (TSX: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“ Probe ” or the“ Company”) , is pleased to provide the latest results from the Novador in-fill and condemnation drill program initiated during the fall of 2024 on its 100%-owned Novador property (the“ Property ”) located near Val-d'Or, Quebec. Results from fifty-three (53) infill drill holes, totaling 15,285 metres, have returned significant gold intercepts from near-surface to approximately 150 metres vertical depth in the Bussiere deposit sector and significant thick gold intercepts from deeper infill drilling were obtained at Monique (see figure 1, figure 2 and table of selected drill results below). Additionally, results from sixteen (16) condemnation drill holes, totalling 2529 metres at Pascalis are presented (see figure 3 and table of selected drill results below). One condemnation hole returned gold mineralization, intersecting 1.5m of 16.2g/t Au in Hole PCD-24-4. David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe, states,“ As expected, the first results from Novador's infill drilling program are confirming continuity and grade from near-surface mineralization at the Bussiere deposit and deeper gold zones at Monique, successfully demonstrating ongoing resource conversion for the upcoming Pre-Feasibility Study. The PFS represents a critical milestone in advancing the Novador project toward development. With a strong treasury heading into 2025, Probe's main focus is to continue advancing Novador, positioning it as a premier development project capable of thriving in any gold price environment. Based on the progress made to date in permitting, resource growth and mine-plan improvement, resulting in fewer, larger open pits, our confidence in the project's potential continues to grow and we see a clear path forward to development.” These latest drilling results will continue to improve our 3D models at Courvan and Monique. Both Zones remain open for significant expansion along strike and at depth. Selected infill drill results from the Bussiere deposit and the Monique deposit drilling program are, as follows:

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) Zone CO-24-418 (Cut) 39.0 56.4 17.4 3.8 Bussiere 002 CO-24-418 (Uncut) 39.0 56.4 17.4 26.5 Bussiere 002 including 51.5 52.5 1.0 444.0 Bussiere 002 CO-24-419 44.0 50.0 6.0 3.7 BM-16 including 45.0 46.0 1.0 18.0 BM-16 CO-24-423 145.0 169.0 24.0 0.7 BM-17 CO-24-426 185.0 215.2 30.2 0.9 Bussiere 003 including 186.0 190.0 4.0 4.5 Bussiere 003 CO-24-427 131.7 136.9 5.2 2.1 BM-17 CO-24-429 139.0 143.0 4.0 5.3 BM-17 including 142.0 143.0 1.0 14.6 BM-17 CO-24-429 190.0 199.0 9.0 1.6 New including 196.7 198.0 1.3 8.6 New CO-24-431 (Cut) 22.0 40.5 18.5 3.1 BM-16 CO-24-431 (Uncut) 22.0 40.5 18.5 4.0 BM-16 including 31.5 32.5 1.0 66.2 BM-16 CO-24-431 96.0 97.4 1.4 19.2 BM-17 MO-24-707 107.0 124.0 17.0 1.1 C including 107.0 109.7 2.7 5.0 C MO-24-710 90.0 104.0 14.0 0.7 K6 MO-24-711 173.0 194.0 21.0 0.9 K5 including 187.0 188.0 1.0 10.6 K5 MO-24-720 168.0 200.7 32.7 0.4 K6 MO-24-722 334.2 366.0 31.8 0.6 G2 / E1 MO-24-723 28.0 44.7 16.7 0.9 K8 MO-24-723W1 441.5 480.1 38.6 0.6 G2 MO-24-723W1 556.6 581.0 24.4 1.0 WM-04 / E1 including 578.0 579.0 1.0 15.9 WM-04 / E1 MO-24-723W2 467.0 480.0 13.0 0.8 G2 MO-24-725 100.0 101.0 1.0 18.0 K5 MO-24-725 389.7 420.0 30.3 0.6 G2 MO-24-726 412.5 430.0 17.5 0.8 E1 / A2 MO-24-727 140.0 161.0 21.0 0.5 K6 MO-24-727 462.5 486.5 24.0 0.5 A MO-24-728 408.0 427.0 19.0 1.1 E1 MO-24-729 530.5 546.5 16.0 1.2 A including 542.5 546.5 4.0 4.4 A MO-24-729 668.0 684.0 16.0 3.1 B1 including 668.0 672.0 4.0 11.7 B1 MO-24-729 752.0 784.0 32.0 0.5 M MO-24-729W1 392.0 411.0 19.0 0.5 G2 MO-24-729W1 529.7 544.5 14.8 0.9 A MO-24-729W1 659.5 704.8 45.3 1.4 B1 / I including 666.0 667.0 1.0 12.0 B1 including 676.0 677.0 1.0 13.8 B1 including 682.0 683.0 1.0 14.4 B1 MO-24-729W2 402.0 411.0 9.0 4.0 G2 including 406.0 407.0 1.0 29.9 G2 MO-24-729W2 521.5 538.5 17.0 1.9 A including 527.5 530.5 3.0 8.8 A MO-24-729W2 753.0 770.2 17.2 3.0 M including 753.0 758.0 5.0 6.2 M MO-24-730 52.0 63.0 11.0 1.4 K9 including 58.1 60.1 2.0 6.8 K9 MO-24-730 631.2 650.2 19.0 0.9 A2 MO-24-730 661.7 679.2 17.5 1.0 A including 676.4 679.2 2.8 5.4 A MO-24-730W1 488.5 501.0 12.5 2.0 G2 including 500.0 501.0 1.0 19.4 G2 MO-24-730W1 619.4 623.5 4.1 3.0 A2 MO-24-730W1 778.0 793.3 15.3 2.4 B including 782.5 783.5 1.0 22.9 B PCD-24-49 206.5 208.0 1.5 16.2 North Beliveau (1) All the new analytical results reported in this release and in this table, are presented in core length and cut to 50 g/t Au when needed. True width is estimated between 65 to 95 % of core length. Only grade times thickness above 10.0 g/t Au * m is reported.

Figure 1: Courvan Area Surface Map – Courvan Gold Trend new drilling results









Figure 2: Monique Area Surface Map – Monique Gold Trend new drilling results









Figure 3: Pascalis Area Surface Map – Pascalis Gold Trend new drilling results









Mineralization along the Courvan trend, including Bussiere Mine sector, is characterized by a series of shallow-dipping East-West gold-bearing veins spatially associated with shear zones that cut the Bourlamaque granodiorite batholith. The veins encountered containing gold are primarily composed of sulphide-bearing quartz-carbonate-tourmaline, and gold is typically associated with centimetre-scale pyrite masses within the veins. Gold mineralization intersected in the volcanics is associated with a shear zone and sulphide-bearing quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veins. The Bussiere deposit remains open laterally and at depth.

Mineralization intersected at Monique is mainly associated with deformation zones that cross the deposit at an orientation of 280° – 300° and a 75°- 80° dip to the north. The gold mineralization is defined by a network of quartz/carbonate/albite/±tourmaline veins and veinlets, along with disseminated pyrite hosted in altered and sheared volcanic rocks and altered diorite dykes. Mineralized zones have been defined from surface to a depth of 700 metres and vary in width from several metres to up to 100 metres. Mineralized structures modelled extend laterally up to 2,500 metres. The Monique Gold Trend zones remain open along strike and at depth.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Mr. Marc Ducharme, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control

During the last drilling program, assay samples were taken from the NQ core by sawing the drill core in half, with one-half sent to a certified commercial laboratory and the other half retained for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples, which includes insertion of mineralized standards and blank samples for each batch of 20 samples. The gold analyses were completed by fire-assayed with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of materials. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay followed by gravimetric testing on each sample containing 3.0 g/t gold or more. Total gold analyses (Metallic Sieve) were carried out on the samples which presented a great variation of their gold contents or the presence of visible gold.

About Probe's Novador Project

Since 2016, Probe Gold has been consolidating its land position in the highly prospective Val d'Or East area in the province of Quebec with a district-scale land package of 835 square kilometres that represents one of the largest land holdings in the Val-d'Or mining camp. The Novador project represents one property block of 202 square kilometres that hosts four past producing mines (Beliveau Mine, Bussiere Mine, Monique Mine and Beaufor Mine) and contains 80% of the Company's gold resources in Val-d'Or East. Novador is situated in a politically stable and low-cost mining environment that hosts numerous active producers and mills.

About Probe Gold

Probe Gold Inc. is a leading Canadian company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is well-funded and dedicated to exploring and developing high-quality gold projects. Notably, it owns 100% of its flagship asset, the multimillion-ounce Novador Gold Project in Quebec, as well as an early-stage Detour Gold Quebec project. Probe controls a large land package of approximately 1835-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Quebec. The Company's recent Novador updated Preliminary Economic Assessment outlines a robust mining plan with an average annual gold production of 255,000 ounces over a mine life.

Val-d'Or properties include gold resources totaling 6,728,600 ounces in the Measured and Indicated category and 3,277,100 ounces in the Inferred category along all trends and deposits.

On behalf of Probe Gold Inc.,



Dr. David Palmer,

President & Chief Executive Officer



For further information:

Please visit our website at or contact:

Seema SindwaniVice-President of Investor Relations...

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as“believes”,“anticipates”,“expects”,“estimates”,“may”,“could”,“would”,“will”, or“plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Shares Issued: 182,192,292

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: