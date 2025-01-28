(MENAFN) Sergey Karaganov argues that Russia must avoid any compromise in the Ukraine conflict, as such an outcome would be seen as a defeat by Russia and a victory by the West. He emphasizes that Russia needs to openly confront Western Europe’s historical responsibility for colonialism, warmongering, and the suffering it has caused, asserting that doing so justifies Russia's nuclear deterrence in response to Western aggression.



Karaganov stresses the inevitability of nuclear escalation in any NATO-Russia conflict, advocating for the need to communicate the futility of conventional weapons in a nuclear standoff. He warns that NATO’s leaders must face the consequences of their actions and calls for Russia to continue advancing on the battlefield while making it clear that further aggression will result in severe retaliation.



He also urges Russia to convey to the US that continued escalation in Ukraine will have catastrophic consequences, with nuclear strikes targeting American allies and bases worldwide. Karaganov asserts that diplomacy should be the first approach, but Russia must be prepared to use its nuclear capabilities to protect its sovereignty if necessary.



Furthermore, Karaganov suggests that Russia should offer the United States a way to gracefully withdraw from its involvement in Ukraine, without humiliation, while sidelining Western Europe from global decision-making. He believes peace can only be achieved by neutralizing the destabilizing influence of Western Europe, particularly in relation to Ukraine.



Karaganov concludes by advocating for the replacement of the current Western European elites with a new generation capable of engaging in meaningful dialogue. He asserts that true peace will only be achieved when Europe’s role as a source of conflict is eradicated, marking a turning point in global relations that would ensure the survival of human civilization.

