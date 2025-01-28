(MENAFN) On December 4, 1948, a letter was published in the New York Times signed by notable intellectuals like Albert Einstein, Hannah Arendt, and Sidney Hook, warning of the growing threat posed by Menachem Begin and his Freedom Party (Variations HaHerut). The letter expressed alarm over the party's fascist leanings, including its use of and propaganda to achieve political goals, reflecting the dangerous rise of a totalitarian “leader's state” where absolute power was concentrated in one leader, disregarding values and justice.



In the context of contemporary Israeli politics, these concerns appear particularly prescient. The rise of extreme nationalist ideologies, exclusionary policies, and hegemonic practices within Israel echo the warnings Einstein and others raised about Begin's movement. The current political landscape in Israel, especially the dominance of far-right politics led by Benjamin Netanyahu, draws clear parallels with the legacy of Begin's Herut party, which originated from the violent Irgun militia. Fascist ideologies now pose a genuine threat to the state's stability, with deepening internal divisions and policies aimed at suppressing Palestinians and denying their rights.



The original letter published in the New York Times was titled "A New Party in Palestine," and it detailed Menachem Begin's visit to the U.S. and the goals of his political movement. It argued that Begin's Freedom Party bore striking resemblances to fascist and Nazi movements in its methods and ideology, warning that American support for such a movement would harm both the U.S.'s global stance against fascism and the Palestinian cause. The letter also highlighted the party’s violent actions, particularly the 1948 Deir Yassin massacre, which exemplified its brutal methods and disregard for innocent lives, raising alarm about its future actions.

