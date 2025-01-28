Madras HC Dismisses Netflix India's Plea To Reject Dhanush's ₹10 Crore Copyright Suit Against Nayanthara

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Madras High Court (HC) on Tuesday, January 28, dismissed India's petition seeking the dismissal of Dhanush's copyright suit against Nayanthara. Dhanush had filed a suit against Nayanthara demanding ₹10 crore in damages for using a three-second clip from movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan – that he produced – in her documentary without no objection certificate (NOC) from him.

Nayanthara had earlier criticised Dhanush for refusing permission to use footage from the in her upcoming Netflix documentary. The South star said she was shocked to receive the legal notice for using behind-the-scenes from the movie . She also alleged that her team reached out to Dhanush for an NOC but did not receive any response.

“We were startled to read those lines wherein you questioned the usage of some videos (just three seconds) that were shot on our personal devices, and that too BTS visuals that are already very much publicly present on social media, and claimed a sum of ₹10 crore as damages for the mere three seconds," she said in a three-page open letter.

Calling out the actor for the ₹10 crore legal notice, Nayanthara said,“After two long years of battling it out with you for an NOC (No Objection Certificate) and waiting for your approval for our Netflix documentary release, we finally decided to give up, re-edit, and settle for the current version since you declined to permit the usage of 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' songs or visual cuts-even the photographs, to say the least-despite multiple requests."

“The songs of 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' are appreciated to this day because the lyrics came from true emotions. Knowing that there's no better music we could use in our documentary, your refusal to give us the opportunity to use it , or even just lyrics from the songs, broke my heart,” the letter read.