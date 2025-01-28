Polaris Inc. Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results Available On Company's Website
MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII ) reported fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results today through an earnings release posted on the Company's Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" polari . The earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K and is available at sec . The Company will also hold a conference call with analysts and investors today at 10:00 a.m. CT.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
The call and webcast can be accessed via the Webcast link on our website at href="" rel="nofollow" polari or by dialing 1-877-883-0383 in the U.S. or 1-412-902-6506 Internationally using access code 6214446. Related presentation materials and a replay of the webcast will also be accessible on our website at href="" rel="nofollow" polari , and a replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S., or 1-412-317-0088 Internationally using access code 8164508.
About Polaris
As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII ) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR and Polaris XPEDITION and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe.
