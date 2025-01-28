Introducing The Pinnacle Of Craftsmanship And Innovation: MRG-B2000JS And MTG-B2000YST

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) CASIO is proud to unveil two exceptional additions to its esteemed G-SHOCK lineup: the limited-edition MRG-B2000JS and the technologically advanced MTG-B2000YST. These timepieces exemplify the brand's unwavering commitment to superior craftsmanship, innovative technology, and timeless design.

MRG-B2000JS: A Tribute to the Artistry of Japanese Swordsmiths

Limited to just 800 pieces worldwide, the MRG-B2000JS pays homage to the traditional Japanese art of katana sword forging. This exclusive model incorporates design elements inspired by the 'Juryoku-Maru,' a katana commissioned specifically for the MR-G series. The watch features a meticulously crafted titanium case and bezel, treated with a deep-layer hardening process to enhance its durability. The black DLC coating further accentuates its refined aesthetic. The band is textured with the Aogai blue shell lacquer used on the sword's scabbard. Each timepiece is individually numbered, underscoring its exclusivity and collector's appeal.

MTG-B2000YST: Fusion of Strength and Sophistication

The MTG-B2000YST series represents a harmonious blend of robust construction and sophisticated style. Utilising a dual-core guard structure, the watch combines a carbon-reinforced resin case with a metal bezel, achieving both strength and a lightweight feel. Equipped with Bluetooth® connectivity, multi-band 6 radio control, and Tough Solar power, the MTG-B2000YST ensures precision timekeeping and optimal performance. The high-brightness LED light and dual-dial world time display enhance its functionality for global travellers.

The MRG‐B2000JS and MTG-B2000YST stand as exclusive members of the G‐SHOCK Premium Collection, showcasing a seamless blend of refined craftsmanship, innovative technology, and the legendary durability G‐SHOCK is known for. Crafted in Japan with precision, these models feature advanced connectivity via the CASIO WATCHES app. They offer seamless smartphone linking with automatic Bluetooth® pairing for auto time adjustment, easy watch settings, and access to approximately 300 world time cities. Additional features include a watch status display, self-check, and a phone finder.

Both models are available at G-SHOCK stores across the UAE and on CASIO's official online store