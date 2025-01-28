Automotive Door Module Market To Reach $48.6 Bn By 2034, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major automotive door module participants include Aptiv, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Magna International, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch, Siemens AG, Valeo SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The automotive door module market valuation is predicted to cross USD 48.6 billion by 2034, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights

The increasing adoption of electric and autonomous (EVs and AVs) is a significant growth driver, as these vehicles emphasize cutting-edge features, lightweight components, and efficiency. Lightweight materials such as composites and aluminum are becoming essential for door modules, especially in EVs, to optimize battery performance and extend driving range.

Autonomous vehicles are fueling demand for intelligent door systems that prioritize safety and convenience. Features like automatic locking, proximity sensors, and obstacle detection are increasingly being integrated into door modules. Additionally, the premium positioning of many EVs and AVs is driving innovation in customizable and modular door designs, further boosting market expansion.

The automotive door module market from the segmented by vehicle type into passenger and commercial vehicles. Passenger vehicles dominated in 2024, holding a 75% share, and are projected to generate USD 35 billion by 2034. High production volumes and consumer preference for versatile and affordable vehicles like sedans, SUVs, and crossovers are key factors. Emerging economies, including China and India, are major contributors due to a rapidly expanding middle class and growing automotive demand.

The automotive door module market is divided into manual and automated door modules. Automated door modules accounted for 67% of the market share in 2024, driven by rising consumer demand for advanced features. These systems include power windows, centralized locking, anti-pinch sensors, and electronic controls, catering to the need for smarter and safer vehicles.

Asia Pacific automotive door module market held a 40% share in 2024 and is expected to generate USD 21.5 billion by 2034. China plays a pivotal role, with its market projected to generate USD 9.5 billion by 2034. As a global leader in vehicle production, particularly EVs, China's robust automotive manufacturing ecosystem, backed by key original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), continues to drive growth in the region.

