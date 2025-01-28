Movemaker: Aptos Growing Chinese-Speaking Region with Multi-Million-Dollar Support via its Official Community

(MENAFN- Chainwire Arabic)

Hong Kong, Hong Kong, January 27th, 2025, Chainwire

The Aptos Foundation proudly announces the establishment of Movemaker, its official community organization. Co-initiated by Ankaa and BlockBooster, Movemaker is dedicated to advancing and building the Aptos ecosystem in the Chinese-speaking region. By integrating resources, empowering communities, and providing technical support, Movemaker aims to accelerate the adoption and prosperity of Aptos in this key market.

As a decentralized community organization, Movemaker has secured multi-million-dollar funding and resource support from the Aptos Foundation. With autonomous decision-making authority, Movemaker is designed to efficiently address the needs of developers and ecosystem builders in the Chinese-speaking region, while further expanding Aptos’ reach and influence in the global Web3 landscape.

Multi-Million-Dollar Funding and Resources: Empowering Ecosystem Growth

The launch of Movemaker marks a new phase in the Aptos Foundation’s strategic expansion within the Chinese-speaking region. With the comprehensive support of the Aptos Foundation, Movemaker will focus on the following key areas:

Establishing an Ecosystem Grant Program to Support Project Incubation and Growth

Movemaker will manage and oversee the allocation of a dedicated ecosystem grant fund to drive the sustainable development of the Aptos blockchain ecosystem. This fund will prioritize innovative projects in the following core areas:

DeFi

Integration of AI and Blockchain

Innovative Payment Solutions

Stablecoins and Real-World Assets (RWA)

Movemaker will focus on supporting developers and projects from the Chinese-speaking region while also welcoming global teams interested in this market to join the Aptos ecosystem. The aim is to ensure that resources are deployed effectively to enable rapid iteration of both technology and applications.

Strengthening Aptos’ Community Presence in the Chinese-Speaking Region

Movemaker will take on the responsibility of community development and outreach for Aptos in the Chinese-speaking market. Using Hong Kong as a regional hub, Movemaker will employ a multi-dimensional approach to enhance Aptos’ visibility and influence.

Establishing the Aptos Space : Movemaker will set up an Aptos Space in Hong Kong to provide an open collaboration platform for developers and startups.

: Movemaker will set up an in Hong Kong to provide an open collaboration platform for developers and startups. Developer Engagement and Community Building : By hosting hackathons, hacker houses, technical workshops, and community meet-ups, Movemaker will offer resources and technical support to developers, creating a vibrant and diverse interaction platform to draw top talent to the Aptos ecosystem.

: By hosting hackathons, hacker houses, technical workshops, and community meet-ups, Movemaker will offer resources and technical support to developers, creating a vibrant and diverse interaction platform to draw top talent to the Aptos ecosystem. Public Relations and Government Collaboration : Movemaker will work closely with government agencies, industry associations, and business organizations across Hong Kong and the broader Chinese-speaking region to ensure the lawful and compliant adoption of Aptos ecosystem projects.

: Movemaker will work closely with government agencies, industry associations, and business organizations across Hong Kong and the broader Chinese-speaking region to ensure the lawful and compliant adoption of Aptos ecosystem projects. Brand and Market Promotion : Through precise marketing strategies and collaborations with mainstream media and industry community leaders, Movemaker will expand Aptos’ brand recognition and influence among users and developers in the Chinese-speaking region.

Annual Goals: Driving Ecosystem Growth with Tangible Results

Movemaker’s first year of operations will focus on elevating Aptos’ ecosystem in the Chinese-speaking region, with the following core objectives:

Onboarding 1 Million New Users : Engaging new users through community activities and educational initiatives to expand the Aptos ecosystem.

: Engaging new users through community activities and educational initiatives to expand the Aptos ecosystem. 5x Increase in On-Chain Activity : Supporting high-quality projects and enhancing user experiences to boost on-chain interactions.

: Supporting high-quality projects and enhancing user experiences to boost on-chain interactions. 5x Expansion of Community Influence : Strengthening Aptos’ presence in Web3 communities across the region through extensive online and offline activities.

Looking Ahead: Building a Comprehensive Ecosystem Collaboration Network

Movemaker’s establishment represents a step forward in the Aptos Foundation’s strategic vision for the Chinese-speaking region. Moving forward, Movemaker will foster open collaboration to create a robust ecosystem network, driving Aptos’ regional and global expansion.

Movemaker will prioritize building partnerships in the following areas:

Investment Institutions : Collaborating closely with Web2 and Web3 investment institutions to provide funding opportunities for promising projects, enabling rapid growth and bridging traditional capital with the Aptos ecosystem.

: Collaborating closely with Web2 and Web3 investment institutions to provide funding opportunities for promising projects, enabling rapid growth and bridging traditional capital with the Aptos ecosystem. User and Developer Communities : Continuously empowering and supporting users and developers to further strengthen the Aptos ecosystem.

: Continuously empowering and supporting users and developers to further strengthen the Aptos ecosystem. Industry Community Leaders and Media : Leveraging content creation and brand promotion to enhance Aptos’ recognition and influence in the Chinese-speaking region.

: Leveraging content creation and brand promotion to enhance Aptos’ recognition and influence in the Chinese-speaking region. Infrastructure Partners : Driving the Integration of On-Chain and Off-Chain Resources with the Aptos Ecosystem to Expand Its Boundaries.

Movemaker aims to become a key driving force behind Aptos’ ecosystem development in the Chinese-speaking region. Through collaboration and continuous innovation, Movemaker will unlock the full potential of Aptos technology in this market. As more partners join the initiative, Movemaker will solidify Aptos’ position at the core of the Chinese-speaking Web3 ecosystem, paving the way for greater growth and success.

Interested parties can contact Movemaker at and X

About Ankaa

Ankaa Accelerator, co-launched by Aptos OKX Ventures and ALCOVE, is committed to fostering innovation and helping founders thrive in Web3. Their mission is to support the next generation of Web3 consumer-facing applications in Web3 for billions of users. They provide unfair advantages to early-staged founders to solve real-world problems empowered by blockchain technologies.

For more information, users can visit About BlockBooster

BlockBooster is a leading Asian Web3 venture studio. Its mission is to lead the advancement of the Web3 industry through strategic investment and deep incubation of promising Web3 projects. BlockBooster aims to empower builders in the space and to be the trusted bridge between Web2 and Web3.