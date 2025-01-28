Network Slicing Takes Center Stage: Emerging 5G Applications And Trends Driving Telco ROI
Date
1/28/2025 5:16:17 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Analysis of Network Slicing Proof of Concept Uncovers Top industry Verticals & Adoption Roadmaps
Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telco Network Slicing: Emerging Trends and Applications Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Network Slicing (NS) is recognized as a key technology in the 5G era, enabling telcos to enhance profitability and maximize network value. This report examines proof-of-concept (POC) cases from 20 major telcos across Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.
By analyzing over 100 cases, the report identifies the most prominent verticals for network slicing applications globally and estimates the timeline for widespread adoption of commercial network slicing services.
Key Topics Covered:
Principles and Evolution of Network Slicing
Understanding the Fundamentals of Network Slicing Evolution of Network Slicing
Network Slicing Verification and Application Strategy of Major Telcos in Europe and the U.S.
Network Slicing Validation by Major European Telcos Focused on Entertainment Applications The Fastest-Moving U.S. Operator in Network Slicing is T-Mobile, with a Primary Focus on the Healthcare Sector
Network Slicing Verification and Application Strategy of Chinese Telcos
Early Network Slicing Validation by China Mobile Across Five Sectors, but Quiet After 2022 China Telecom Focuses on Network Slicing PoC in the Energy Sector, Launching Commercial Private Networks in 2024 China Unicom Explores Network Slicing PoC in Entertainment, with Additional Efforts in Healthcare and Energy
Network Slicing Validation and Application Strategies Among Operators in Japan, Korea, and Taiwan
KDDI Leads the Japanese Market, With the Deepest Focus on Gaming Applications in the Entertainment Sector South Korea Shows Limited Interest in Network Slicing Validation, Reflecting Hesitation About Its Monetization Potential Chunghwa Telecom and Far EasTone Actively Explore Diverse Slicing Applications Over the Past Two Years
Select Company Coverage Includes:
3rd-Eye Technologies ALSO Arrcus AT&T Baidu Blue Planet British Telecom China Mobile China Southern Power Grid China Telecom China Unicom China Unitechs Chunghwa Telecom Deutsche Telekom Elisa Ericsson Far EasTone Fibocom Wireless Hisilicon Huawei Industrial and Commercial Bank of China KDDI KT LG U+ Ludium Lab Mavenir MediaTek Motorola Nokia NTT Docomo Okinawa Cellular? Oppo Orange Qualcomm Rakuten Mobile Samsung Sandvice SKT Softbank Sony Taiwan Mobile Telefonica Tencent Thundersoft T-Mobile TVBS Unisoc(Chongqing)Technologies Verizon Vivo Vodafone Xiaomi ZTE
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN28012025004107003653ID1109137564
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.