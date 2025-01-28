G7 Envoys Call For Swift Resolution Of Defense Procurement Agency“Situation” In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ambassadors of the Group of Seven nations recommend that the Ukrainian authorities promptly resolve the situation at the Defense Procurement Agency.

That's according to the diplomats' joint statement , Ukrinform reports.

"G7Ambs recommend that the situation in the DPA be resolved expeditiously and focus on keeping defense procurement going," reads their post on X.

They added that compliance with the principles of good governance and recommendations is“important to maintain the trust of the public and international partners”.

Ukraine's DM dismisses deputy, replaces Head of Defense Procurement Agency

As reported, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov submitted a motion to the Cabinet of Ministers to dismiss his deputy, Dmytro Klimenkov. The MoD also said it will not renew the contract with the current head of the Defense Procurement Agency, Maryna Bezrukova.

According to Umerov, now Arsen Zhumadilov has taken the helm of the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) as its new chief. Zhumadilov simultaneously holds the post of Director General at the MoD's procurement agency, State Operator of the Rear.

It was previously reported that on January 22, the Supervisory Board of the Defense Procurement Agency under the Ministry of Defense agreed to extend the contract with PDA Director Maryna Bezrukova.