Algerian TV Channel Elwatania Shows Documentary About Azerbaijan
Laman Ismayilova
On the popular Algerian TV channel Elwatania TV, Algerian
journalist Runag Khanfar has presented another documentary about
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The documentary demonstrated historical monuments, culture,
unique nature and national dishes of our country. The screen work
also talks about tourism opportunities, exquisite cuisine, nature,
music, carpet weaving art and rich architecture of Azerbaijan.
In the film, the Algerian journalist introduced viewers to
Icherisheher, the Seaside National Park, and architectural
monuments of our country.
The first part of the film, consisting of two parts, has already
been shown. This is the third film about Azerbaijan shown on
Algerian TV channels in January of this year.
