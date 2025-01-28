Algerian TV Channel Elwatania Shows Documentary About Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On the popular Algerian TV Elwatania TV, Algerian journalist Runag Khanfar has presented another documentary about Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The documentary demonstrated historical monuments, culture, unique nature and national dishes of our country. The screen work also talks about opportunities, exquisite cuisine, nature, music, carpet weaving art and rich architecture of Azerbaijan.

In the film, the Algerian journalist introduced viewers to Icherisheher, the Seaside National Park, and architectural monuments of our country.

The first part of the film, consisting of two parts, has already been shown. This is the third film about Azerbaijan shown on Algerian TV channels in January of this year.