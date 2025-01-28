عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Algerian TV Channel Elwatania Shows Documentary About Azerbaijan

Algerian TV Channel Elwatania Shows Documentary About Azerbaijan


1/28/2025 5:07:30 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On the popular Algerian TV channel Elwatania TV, Algerian journalist Runag Khanfar has presented another documentary about Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The documentary demonstrated historical monuments, culture, unique nature and national dishes of our country. The screen work also talks about tourism opportunities, exquisite cuisine, nature, music, carpet weaving art and rich architecture of Azerbaijan.

In the film, the Algerian journalist introduced viewers to Icherisheher, the Seaside National Park, and architectural monuments of our country.

The first part of the film, consisting of two parts, has already been shown. This is the third film about Azerbaijan shown on Algerian TV channels in January of this year.

MENAFN28012025000195011045ID1109137520


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search