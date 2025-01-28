Italian navy ship brings 49 migrants to Albania for asylum processing

(MENAFN)

An Italian navy ship arrived in Albania on Tuesday with 49 migrants intercepted in international waters, marking the third attempt to process their asylum applications at specialized centers in Albania. These centers were established under a controversial agreement between Italy and Albania. Although the Italian Interior did not disclose the migrants’ specific nationalities, local media reports indicated that they came from Bangladesh, Egypt, Ivory Coast, and Gambia. The migrants will be processed at the centers in Shengjin, a town located 66 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of the Albanian capital, Tirana.



This latest attempt follows two previous failures in October and November, when Italian courts blocked the detention of smaller groups of migrants at the Albanian centers. The judges ruled that the migrants' home countries were not considered safe enough to face potential repatriation from Albania. These legal setbacks have delayed the implementation of the plan, which aims to expedite asylum processing outside Italy’s borders.



The legal challenges have prompted the cases to be referred to the European Court of Justice. The court has already ruled that asylum seekers cannot be subjected to a fast-track process that could lead to their repatriation if their countries of origin are not considered entirely safe.



A hearing on this case is scheduled for February 25, where the European Court of Justice will further evaluate the legal implications of the plan.

MENAFN28012025000045015839ID1109137396