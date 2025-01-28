Lambdatest Becomes The First In The Market To Launch Samsung Galaxy S25 Series For App Testing

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--LambdaTest , a leading cloud-based unified testing platform, announced that the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series, including the S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra, are now live on LambdaTest's real devices platform, a full week ahead of the official retail launch date of February 7.

This makes LambdaTest the first in the to offer developers and testers worldwide the opportunity to run manual and automated tests at scale on the latest Samsung Galaxy real devices before anyone else.

From web to mobile applications, users can now seamlessly validate their app's performance, compatibility, and user experience on Samsung's flagship S25 series-days before it reaches the hands of consumers.

Mayank Bhola, Co-founder and Head of Products at LambdaTest shared,“Launching the Samsung Galaxy S25 series on LambdaTest ahead of its official release is a testament to our commitment to staying ahead of the software testing industry's needs. Our goal has always been to empower developers and testers with the tools they need to deliver flawless digital experiences, and this launch underscores that mission. The future of testing is about being proactive, and we're excited to bring that future to our users today.”

By going live ahead of time, LambdaTest empowers teams to stay ahead of the curve, ensure flawless app rollouts, and deliver an unbeatable user experience on cutting-edge devices. To know more, visit:

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel software quality assurance platform that enables businesses to accelerate time to market through AI-powered cloud-based test authoring, orchestration, and execution. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.



Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 5000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments. HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to reduce quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit,

View source version on businesswire:

