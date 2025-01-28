Granola Market Sales To Top USD 11.9 Bn In Revenues By 2032 At A CAGR Of 3.0%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Granola size is expected to be worth around USD 11.9 Bn by 2032 from USD 8.9 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2023 to 2032.

- Tajammul PangarkarNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global granola market has experienced substantial growth over the past decade, fueled by increasing consumer awareness of healthy eating and the rising demand for nutritious, convenient snacks. Granola, made from rolled oats, nuts, honey, and other natural ingredients, has become a staple in the breakfast and snack categories. Granola bars dominate the market, accounting for over 50% of global share, but cereals and clusters are also gaining popularity, particularly in the breakfast sector.North America, led by the U.S., holds the largest market share due to a large base of health-conscious consumers. Europe and Asia Pacific are also key markets, with Asia Pacific expected to see the highest growth rate in the coming years. The rising availability of granola in diverse flavors, such as fruit, chocolate, and nuts, has broadened its appeal across consumer segments.The market's growth is driven by increasing consumer preference for clean-label, high-fiber, and health-conscious foods. Granola's versatility as a snack, breakfast item, and smoothie or yogurt topping has further solidified its popularity. Consumption has risen by 15% in North America and Europe over the past five years, with a notable shift towards organic and gluten-free variants.The granola market is set to benefit from personalization trends, with manufacturers innovating new flavors, ingredients, and packaging formats. The growth of e-commerce and online grocery shopping, particularly in emerging markets, presents new opportunities. Additionally, granola's rising use in meal kits and foodservice channels offers further avenues for expansion.Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: request-sample/Granola StatisticsProduct Type AnalysisThe granola market is one of the convenience food industry's fastest-growing segments. Granola bars are the ideal solution to satisfy the growing demand for convenient, healthy on-the-go options from consumers. More than sixty percent of the granola market is dominated by the bar segment. This emphasizes the importance of the bar segment of the granola market and its development potential.The economic growth of emerging economies is a significant factor driving the adoption of the bar segment in the granola market. There is a growing demand for quick and healthy snacks that can be consumed while on the go as more people in emerging economies progress toward urbanization and a busier lifestyle. This demand is precisely met by the bar segment of the granola market, which is growing in popularity in these regions.Flavor AnalysisThe flavor of granola bars is a crucial component of the product and has a substantial influence on consumer preferences. The classic Vanilla flavor and the more exotic Chocolate segment dominate the granola market, highlighting the importance of these flavors to consumers.The growth of emerging economies is driving the adoption of classic Vanilla flavors over more exotic Chocolate flavors in the granola market. As consumers in emerging economies become more familiar with international flavors and preferences, they opt for exotic flavors like chocolate in their snack selections. In addition, the classic vanilla flavor is a time-honored favorite and a globally popular option among consumers.Purchase the Report to Uncover Key Insights:Key Market SegmentsProduct Type Analysis. Cereal. Bar. Baked Goods. Trail mix. Fruit crispsFlavor Analysis. Classic Vanilla. Exotic Chocolate. Strawberry. Banana. CoconutDistribution Channel. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets. Convenient Stores. Online StoresEmerging Trends1. Healthier Ingredients: Consumers are increasingly seeking granola products that feature healthier ingredients. Low-sugar, gluten-free, and high-protein granolas are becoming more popular as people prioritize balanced diets. For example, the gluten-free food market is growing rapidly, with estimates suggesting the segment could reach $7 billion globally by 2025. This shift indicates a clear trend toward health-conscious snack choices, including granola.2. Plant-Based and Vegan Options: The rise in plant-based diets has led to an increase in vegan and dairy-free granola options. With more consumers avoiding animal products, granola brands are adapting to meet this demand. A report indicates that vegan food sales in the U.S. grew by 27% from 2020 to 2022, with plant-based products, including granola, seeing a rise in popularity as part of this larger trend.3. Clean Label and Minimal Processing: There is a growing demand for granola with "clean" labels, where ingredients are natural, organic, and free from artificial additives. Consumers are looking for transparency and simplicity in the products they purchase. The clean-label food market is expected to grow at a steady rate, with 57% of global consumers saying they prefer products with simple and recognizable ingredients.4. Flavors and Functional Benefits: Consumers are now seeking more diverse flavors and functional benefits from their granola. Brands are introducing new flavor combinations, such as exotic fruits, spices, and savory options. Additionally, granola is being enhanced with functional ingredients like probiotics, omega-3s, and adaptogens to boost health benefits. The demand for functional snacks continues to rise, with functional food sales projected to grow by over 5% annually in the coming years.5. Sustainability and Ethical Sourcing: Sustainability remains a significant concern for consumers, leading to a demand for ethically sourced and eco-friendly granola products. From packaging made from recycled materials to the use of sustainably sourced ingredients, brands are focusing on reducing their environmental impact. Recent surveys show that over 60% of consumers are more likely to purchase from brands that prioritize sustainability and ethical sourcing.Regulations on Granola MarketThe granola market is subject to various regulations that ensure product safety, quality, and accurate labeling. In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) oversees the granola industry, enforcing standards for food safety, labeling, and manufacturing practices. Granola manufacturers must adhere to the FDA's Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations, which set requirements for the production, processing, and packaging of food products to prevent contamination and ensure quality. Additionally, granola products must comply with the FDA's labeling requirements, including accurate ingredient lists and nutritional information, to inform consumers and prevent misleading claims.In the European Union, granola products are regulated under the General Food Law Regulation (EC) No 178/2002, which establishes the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and sets out procedures in matters of food safety. Granola manufacturers must ensure that their products meet the EU's food safety standards, including compliance with the Novel Foods Regulation (EU) 2015/2283 if the granola contains ingredients not commonly consumed in the EU. Labeling requirements in the EU mandate that granola products provide clear information on allergens, nutritional content, and origin to protect consumer health and facilitate informed choices.In the United Kingdom, the granola market is regulated by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), which enforces food safety and labeling standards. Granola manufacturers must comply with the UK's Food Information Regulations, ensuring that products are safe for consumption and that labeling is accurate and informative. Notably, recent regulations have been implemented to restrict the advertising of unhealthy food products, including certain granola products, to reduce children's exposure to foods high in fat, sugar, or salt. These regulations aim to combat obesity-related diseases and are part of broader public health initiatives.Buy Now this Premium Report to Grow your Business:Regional AnalysisNorth America's continued growth and strong demand across various industries position it as a leading performer, with a projected increase in revenue share in the coming years. Its economic landscape, technological advancement, and regulatory stability make it an ideal destination for global businesses.The US, as North America's largest economy and a global superpower, offers a diverse and sophisticated market, drawing businesses to expand. Its favorable economic policies, such as low lending rates, tax incentives, and business-friendly laws, make it an attractive environment for both startups and established enterprises.Key Players AnalysisLeading companies in the Granola Market are adopting strategies such as innovation, partnerships, and geographic expansion to maintain their dominance. Key players include:. Sunny Crunch Foods Ltd.. Kellogg Company. General Mills, Inc.. Kraft Foods Group, Inc.. Conagra Brands, Inc.. Nestlé S.A.. Slim Fast Nutritional Food LLC. Clif Bar & Company. The Quaker Oats Company, Inc.. Standard Functional Foods Group, Inc.Strategic InitiativesProduct Portfolio Expansion:Companies are investing in R&D to develop advanced formulations that meet regulatory and consumer demands.Geographic Expansion: Focus on high-growth regions like Asia-Pacific and the Middle East to capitalize on industrialization trends.Sustainability Initiatives: Efforts to align with global sustainability goals and minimize environmental impact.

