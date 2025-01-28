Godrej Bets Big on Personalization with the Launch of Interio’s UPMODS Furniture Range for Modern Indian Homes

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 28, 2025: Interio, one of India’s leading furniture brands under the Godrej Enterprises Group, has launched UPMODS, an innovative furniture range designed to meet the evolving needs of modern Indian consumers. Tailored for homeowners who value personal style, adaptability, and sustainability, UPMODS sets a new benchmark in furniture ownership with its unparalleled customization and upgradability.

UPMODS offers consumers the flexibility to modify their furniture without the need for complete replacements, providing a sustainable alternative that evolves with their lifestyles. With 2450 combination options, this platform-based approach empowers homeowners to upgrade, refurbish, and personalize their furniture effortlessly, enabling a complete transformation of their home's look and feel.

Dr. Dev Narayan Sarkar, Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Business, Interio, said, “The future of interior design lies in personalization and practicality, driven by the growing demand for multifunctional spaces that adapt to individual lifestyles. T’day’s design-conscious consumers seek furniture that not only reflects their unique style but also evolves with their needs. UPMODS is our innovative response to this—trend—a premium yet accessible furniture solution that supports sustainable living by reducing waste and eliminating the need for frequent repla”ements.”

The UPMODS range features:

• Sofa Platform (75,000 – 1,50,000): A versatile core chassis supporting multiple configurations. Consumers can start with a 3-seater and expand to a sectional. Removable upholstery, interchangeable armrests, and various fabric and color options enable complete personalization.

• Dining Collection (45,000 – 1,00,000): Adaptable table sizes with mix-and-match chair designs, under structure, tabletop designs and much more. The range allows upgrades from a 4-seater to a 6 or 8-seater, with multiple material and finish options for a personalized dining experience.

• Bed Range (50,000 – 1,50,000): Contemporary designs with modular components, including interchangeable headboards and flexible storage configurations. Options for size upgrades and diverse material combinations cater to different bedroom aesthetics.

UPMODS combines form, functionality, and sustainability, addressing the limitations of traditional furniture with its innovative modular design. By offering affordable upgrades and customizable elements, it empowers homeowners to keep their spaces aligned with changing trends while reducing environmental impact.

With UPMODS, Interio continues to shape the future of home décor, ensuring that modern Indian homes reflect evolving lifestyles without compromising on style, comfort, or sustainability





MENAFN28012025005232011781ID1109137137