(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 28, 2025: State Bank of India, the country’s largest bank and the banker to over 21 crore women strengthens it‘ ‘women empower’ent’ mission with the launch of a special training program tailored exclusively for women across its 153 Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs). This program that is inaugurated on the occasion of Republic Day is set to benefit approximately 5,200 women candidates. The programme was virtually inaugurated jointly by Shri. Shailesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, (MoRD) and Shri. C. S. Setty, Chairman, SBI. The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence ’f SBI’s Managing Director, Shri. Vinay Tonse as well.



The program encompasses 27 diverse training modules, including tailoring, food processing, beauty services, vermiculture, agarbatti/candle making, bee-keeping, jute product manufacturing, soft toy creation, and "One GP, One BC," among others. Participants will also receive comprehensive guidance on accessing financial assistance and establishing market linkages to ensure the long-term success of their ventures. To inspire and motivate participants, local dignitaries and successful entrepreneurs will share their experiences and insights.



SBI’s RSETIs have been pivotal in promoting self-employment nationwide. Since their inception, these institutes have trained approximately 12.74 lakh candidates through nearly 46,818 training programs, with an impressive 74% of candidates achieving self-employment.



Given the significant contribution of women to India’s GDP of around 18%, ensuring women empowerment has become the need of the hour for the nation.



State Bank of India has significantly aided the entrepreneurship dream of women in India. With a SHG (self-help group) loan portfolio of over 50,000 crores, SBI has impacted the lives of over 1 crore women involved in such groups, securing market leadership in this segment. In addition, the participation of females in the total enrolments covered by SBI has been more than 50% under the Social Security Schemes. Further, in terms of CSR, women empowerment has been one of the key focus areas of SBI.



Secretary Department of Rural Development, Sh. Shailesh Kumar Singh highlighted significance of the initiative in advancing the Government vision for inclusive and equitable development. He also commended SBI’s steadfast commitment to rural development and acknowledged the critical role played by S’I’s RSETIs in fostering financial literacy, skill-building, and entrepreneurship among women.



Speaking on this occasion State Bank of I’dia’s Chairman, Shri. C. S. Setty “aid, “This special training program undersc’res SBI’s commitment to fostering women empowerment and advancing financial inclusion in its true spirit. It is not only making rural women self-reliant but also is a ste“ towards “Vik”it Bharat”. By equipping women with the skills, we aim to support their journey toward economic independence while contributing to the broader goal of na”ion-building.”



This initiat’ve reflects SBI’s unwavering dedication to empowering women through skill development, enabling them to build sustainable livelihoods and make meaningful contributions to their communities.

