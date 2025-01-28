How a Job Site in the Middle East is Driving Growth and Empowerment for Millions of Professionals in 2025

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE FULL PRESS KIT HERE

United Arab Emirates, 28 January 2025: In 2024, increasing numbers of professionals and businesses across the Middle East and North Africa turned to Bayt.com, the Middle East’s leading job site. By embracing their needs, Baytplayed a pivotal role by connecting over 53.3 million professionals with opportunities and helping businesses across the Middle East and North Africa navigate a rapidly evolving job market. With 17.4 million job applications submitted and over 4.6 million CV views recorded, Baytcemented its position as the region’s trusted partner for career advancement and recruitment success for 2025.

Throughout the year, over 2.8 million job seekers joined Bayt.com, adding their expertise to a dynamic and diverse talent pool, with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates leading the region in engagement, recording 6.9 million and 5.8 million applications, respectively. With over 76.1 million visits, the platform has become an essential resource for professionals seeking connections, guidance, and career opportunities.

Employers also found meaningful value on Bayt.com, collectively viewing 4.6 million CVs as they searched for the right talent to meet their business needs. In 2024, Baytled 51 events, engaging 23,700 job seekers and 4,500 employers. Highlights included 38 workshops tailored for job seekers, 20 university partnerships involving 4,000 students, and impactful initiatives like Emiratization programs that attracted 1,500 Emirati participants.





