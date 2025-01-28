(MENAFN- Abtodom) Times are changing. One thing remains constant. The AVTODOM BMW service continues to receive awards



BMW summed up the results of its work with car dealers on service maintenance in the direction of oil change at the end of January.



The awards were received based on the results of training:

• AVTODOM BMW №1 in sales of Rolf Professional motor oils;

• AVTODOM BMW Vernadsky is the winner in the nomination For active participation in training and oil monitoring programs.



These well-deserved awards reflect the high level of involvement of AVTODOM BMW service centers in all the intricacies of work using professional Rolf Professional oil.



"You need to properly care for your BMW, so that it lasts as long as possible. You need to follow all the regulations and recommendations of the manufacturer. You trust your car to professionals when you trust your car to a reputable car dealer, such as AVTODOM BMW Vernadsky. The award for active participation in training programs emphasizes the involvement of employees in gaining new knowledge and improving their oil change skills. Your car will always be in good hands with AVTODOM BMW Vernadsky," - Konstantin Kalinichev, Director of After-Sales Service at AVTODOM BMW Vernadsky, commented.



"I am proud of our specialists! Two new awards are additional confirmation of the merits and professionalism of the BMW service employees. Our locations confidently maintain a high level of service, in particular for Rolf Professional oil changes. That is why most customers choose us. Moreover, we retain our customer base as much as possible, despite the absence of official BMW sales for 3 years. It is absolutely logical and obvious that the client will go to a place where the work is done conscientiously, where the service continues to maintain the bar of the leader, and the employees are personally responsible for the quality of the work performed. We always provide a guarantee for work and spare parts, because we are confident that all tasks are performed professionally. Join the AVTODOM BMW family. Come to us for an oil change and you will feel the difference in the approach and level of interaction! We value our customers and our awards and merits are the painstaking work of our staff to provide you with the most modern approach to work and remain №1 in the field of BMW service”, – Sergey Pletnev, Director of After-Sales Service of the AVTODOM Group, commented on the victory in the nominations.



AVTODOM BMW has been operating for over 30 years. It has proven itself in the best possible way. Five dealerships in the north and south of the capital provide a wide range of service maintenance services.





