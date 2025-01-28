CP67 Mall in Mohali Celebrates Republic Day with Punjab’s First-Ever Grand Republic Day Parade

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Mohali, January 28, 2025 – CP67 Mall in Mohali marked Republic Day with a spectacular Grand Republic Day Weekend from January 24-26. The highlight of the event was Punjab’s first-ever grand Republic Day parade, which captivated and united the community with its vibrant display of cultural richness and diversity.



The grand Republic Day parade, held on January 26 showcased the traditions of 12 states, vividly portraying unity in diversity. Over 400 participants, including students and cultural groups in traditional attire, performed lively dances, music, and customs unique to their states. The parade featured spectacular performances from states such as Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, each presenting a one-minute cultural performance that celebrated India's rich heritage.



CP67 Mall was adorned with stunning Republic Day décor, including tricolor banners and beautifully designed photo booths, creating a perfect patriotic atmosphere. Visitors had the opportunity to capture memorable moments and showcase their pride on social media.



In addition to the parade, the mall hosted a Nail & Thread Art Workshop from January 24-26. Led by a renowned artist, participants created an 18’ x 6’ Indian flag using nail-and-thread art, weaving threads of orange, white, and green to bring the tricolor to life in a creative and patriotic way.



The festivities culminated in a Flag Hoisting Ceremony on January 26 where attendees were invited to "raise the flag and raise the pride." CP67 Mall’s Republic Day celebrations were full of culture, creativity, and patriotism, making it an event to remember.







