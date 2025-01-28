QIIB Wins Mastercard Award For 'Best Banking Loyalty Program In Qatar'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar International Islamic (QIIB) has been honored with the prestigious 'Best Loyalty Program in Qatar' award by Mastercard, the global leader in payment technology. This recognition underscores QIIB's commitment to excellence in delivering outstanding benefits and rewards to its customers through its innovative QIIB Points Loyalty Program.

The award was received by Talal Jihad Al Jaidah, Head of Banking Products at QIIB, during a ceremony held on the sidelines of the Mastercard East Arabia Business Forum in Singapore.

QIIB earned this accolade based on key evaluation criteria, including customer-centric benefits, ease of use, seamless point accumulation, exceptional engagement features, a diverse range of redemption options, and alignment with the latest technological advancements.

Commenting on this achievement, Al Jaidah stated:“We are honored to receive this award, which reaffirms our dedication to providing customers with outstanding banking benefits and rewards through QIIB Points.“

He further highlighted:“Over the years, QIIB has worked diligently to provide a pioneering banking experience that caters to our customers' evolving needs. By leveraging cutting-edge banking technologies, we have introduced a wide range of services, products, and benefits that align with global best practices in the financial sector.”

He also noted:“The QIIB Points loyalty program is designed to offer customers added value on their banking transactions. Customers earn reward points on credit card purchases, which can be redeemed for a variety of benefits, including: travel bookings, hotel stays, car rentals, and conversion to Avios points from the Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Nojoom points from Ooredoo.”

Al Jaidah concluded:“At QIIB, we remain committed to developing innovative products, services, and rewards that enhance our customers' banking experience. Our goal is to consistently exceed customer expectations by delivering top-tier financial solutions through multiple channels, ensuring their utmost satisfaction.”