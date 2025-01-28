90% Of GCC Including Qatar Ceos Confident Of Revenue Growth In 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: CEOs in the Middle East and Qatar are among the most confident globally about revenue growth in 2025, as revealed in PwC's 28th Annual CEO Survey.

Yet the survey also finds that regional chief executives are aware of the huge wave of disruptive change, primarily driven by AI, climate challenges and an intensifying competition over new domains of growth as lines blur. In summary, the survey reveals that our region's CEOs are striking a difficult balance - capturing the significant opportunities today while also reinventing their businesses for tomorrow.

PwC's annual survey of CEOs globally and across the Middle East and Qatar reflects the collective voice of business leaders - offering valuable insights into the opportunities they see, the challenges they face and the path forward.

This year the survey captured more Middle East and Qatar responses than ever before, with almost 300 chief executives sharing their views.

The regional and local findings reveal strong confidence amongst CEOs in their companies' revenue growth, with those in the GCC particularly optimistic about revenue growth in 2025 (at 90%). 61% of GCC CEOs also expect to increase headcount this year, compared to just 42% of their global peers, and up from 55% in 2024. However, one third (34%) cited skills shortages as a major concern.

Commenting on the findings, Hani Ashkar, PwC Middle East Senior Partner, said:“The Middle East's optimism reflects a remarkable ability to adapt and innovate in the face of global challenges. CEOs in the region are adopting bold strategies to drive growth and competitiveness, advance sustainability and integrate AI into their businesses."

"These efforts are reinforcing the region's role as a dynamic hub for business and investment, ensuring long-term value creation for stakeholders and communities alike.”

Bassam Hajhamad, Qatar Country Senior Partner and Consulting Lead, PwC Middle East commented:“Qatar is transitioning to a knowledge-based economy, where businesses are embracing AI, innovation, and sustainability to drive long-term growth. NDS-3 has been pivotal in guiding the way forward for CEOs and enabling businesses to align with national priorities and make a larger impact on the economy.”