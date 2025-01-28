(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The pine nut orchards established by the Pakistan in South Waziristan have significantly benefited the local community, positively transforming their livelihoods.

According to sources, the cultivation and trade of pine nuts have generated a remarkable income of 14 billion PKR for the local population. This initiative has not only improved economic conditions but also provided a stable source of income for many families in the region.



Fitr in 2022, showcasing the lush pine nut orchards, has recently been misused in propaganda against the Pakistan Army. However, these orchards stand as a testament to the peace and development efforts in South Waziristan, reflecting the success of initiatives aimed at improving local living standards. Export and Employment Opportunities Deputy Commissioner of South Waziristan (Lower District) Mohammad Nasir Khan highlighted that pine nuts are exported internationally, contributing significantly to the region's economy. With annual revenues of approximately 14 billion PKR , the trade has become a vital economic pillar for the area. Also Read: Bara Bazaar's Anti-Encroachment Drive: A Tale of Struggles and Unanswered Questions Additionally, plans are underway to establish a processing plant, which would create employment opportunities for local youth and further boost the region's economy. Community Involvement and Legal Trade Residents emphasized that their pine nut business operates through mutual agreements and legal channels. This approach benefits local traders and contributes positively to the national economy, turning South Waziristan into a hub of prosperity. A Reflection of Peace and Stability Establishing these orchards is a direct result of the Pakistan Army's successful operations against terrorism, which have brought peace to the region. These efforts have paved the way for development projects that provide better living standards for the local population. The pine nut orchards in South Waziristan symbolize hope and progress, showcasing how stability and collaboration can lead to economic and social prosperity in previously conflict-affected areas.

A video clip recorded during Eid