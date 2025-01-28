Russia's 'Shadow Fleet' Stirring Expanded War Fears In The Baltic

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Numerous incidents of suspected Russian-linked sabotage of undersea cables in the Baltic Sea have seen tensions rise among nearby countries and an increased presence.

In the latest incident, on January 26, the Swedish coast guard boarded a ship in the Baltic Sea on suspicion of anchor dragging and suspected sabotage of vital undersea cables providing power and communication across the region.

Latvia also sent a warship to the incident to investigate damage to fiber-optic cables. The Bulgarian vessel is now under investigation. The owner of the ship has denied any involvement with sabotage.

The nations along the Baltic Sea coast have become increasingly worried about suspected sabotage of their undersea infrastructure in recent months by vessels deliberately dragging their anchors along the seabed and have started to station military vessels at sea every day.

Critical undersea infrastructure can be easily damaged by anchor dragging . Russia has denied involvement in these incidents. But there have also been credible reports that Russia has actively been mapping undersea infrastructure .

In response to rising concerns about infrastructure security, NATO increased its regional naval presence by launching the Baltic Sentry mission on January 14 , which includes maritime patrol vessels.

What's the context?

In recent months there have been several reports of damage being caused to undersea cables by vessels as they pass through the Baltic Sea . Attacks on undersea cables are comparable to traditional espionage and information operations .