Ministry Of Education And QCDC Collaborate To Build National Career Development Ecosystem

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), in collaboration with the Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), yesterday discussed ways to strengthen career guidance and development to support Qatar's sustainable development goals (SDGs) by creating a national ecosystem with solid frameworks and infrastructure.

The national career development ecosystem will bring together key organisations and career development partners from different sectors to work on human capital development.

Under the patronage of Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, a session titled 'Towards Establishing the National Career Development Ecosystem in Qatar: Contributing to the Realization of Qatar National Vision 2030,' was held at the Ministry's headquarters.

It featured intensive discussions with a wide participation of decision-makers, policymakers, and strategists across the education, training, and labour market sectors.

Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at the Ministry Maha Zayed Al Ruwaili

Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at the Ministry Maha Zayed Al Ruwaili in her opening remarks highlighted that improving student guidance and career counselling services is a top priority for the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

“We strive to improve the quality of these services by updating guidance programmes in line with educational and social developments and training academic counsellors on the latest guidance methods to help students understand the requirements of local and international universities, various majors, and future careers,” she said.

“By identifying future job needs, we can align educational systems with these requirements, helping to bridge the gap between education and the labour market and elevating employment levels in the community in line with national and future priorities,” she added.

Saad Abdulla Al Kharji (third right), Acting Director of QCDC with other officials during the event. Pic: Rajan Vadakkemuriyil / The Peninsula

The session aimed to encourage investment in local talents and empower young people to contribute to sustainable development.

Acting Director of QCDC Saad Abdulla Al Kharji discussed the expected benefits of the collaboration between MoEHE and QCDC.



He said the national career development ecosystem will greatly benefit Qatar by improving career readiness for current and future generations.

He said that the initiative would lead to“strengthening our nation's career security, which is as crucial as any other form of security in ensuring the future of Qatar's citizens. Additionally, it will enhance the integration between the education sector and the labour market, improving employability and the long-term productivity of our youth.” The discussions were enhanced by modern international models and best practices in career guidance, shared by experts from EduCluster Finland, a leader in creating career development systems and services.

Acting Director of QCDC Saad Abdulla Al Kharji

David Marsh, an expert from EduCluster Finland, explained that the“new ecosystem approach” to career guidance is described as more systemic. It involves a broader network of national goals and stakeholders, creating a more integrated and comprehensive system for guiding young people.

He also described that the ecosystem approach has four important aspects: coordination, collaboration, integration and data driven.

Representatives from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the International Labour Organisation, and Unesco in Qatar also shared insights on creating a national career development ecosystem.

The participants agreed on a roadmap for the national career development system, turning it into clear goals, performance measures, and an annual action plan that aligns with the Ministry's 2024-2030 strategy.