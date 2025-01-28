Hamdan Centre for Giftedness and Innovation Students Excel at the Local Robotics Competition

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, January 27, 2025 – Students from Hamdan Center for Giftedness and Innovation achieved outstanding success in the First Lego League (FLL) competition, securing first place in the Robot Challenge and Robot Design categories, and earning second place in the Champion's Challenge at the competition held at International Academy Dubai.

In this context, Dr. Mariam Al Ghawi, Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Giftedness and Innovation, stated: “We believe that students are the future generation and leaders of innovation. Our participation in the First Lego League aims to inspire them to explore their potential and unleash their creativity, enhancing the UAE’s global presence in science and innovation. The success of our teams in surpassing local qualifiers reflects their passion and fruitful efforts in transforming ideas into practical, innovative solutions. We are proud of our student teams and look forward to seeing them achieve outstanding accomplishments aligned with the nation’s aspirations, contributing to the UAE’s vision of building a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation.”

Hamdan Centre for Giftedness and Innovation entered two teams in the local qualifiers of the First Lego League (FLL) robotics competition, which saw participation from over 80 teams representing various schools. This initiative is part of the Centre’s mission to empower students to tackle global scientific and technological challenges while solidifying the UAE’s position as a global innovation hub.

The teams demonstrated exceptional skills throughout the preparation stages, ranging from designing advanced software to building robots, supported by a spirit of teamwork and creativity. This experience serves as a gateway for students to showcase their talents on both national and international stages.

Participation in the FLL competition aligns with the vision of Hamdan Centre for Giftedness and Innovation to foster critical and creative thinking skills among students while enhancing their knowledge in artificial intelligence and robotics.



Both teams achieved exceptional success in the local qualifiers of the First Lego League, proving their capability to overcome technical and scientific challenges. Their success has qualified them for the national finals, showcasing the scientific and technical excellence of the participating students and their ability to compete at the highest levels globally.

With the conclusion of the local qualifiers, the teams are now preparing for the national finals, hoping to secure a spot in the global competition, where the brightest minds from around the world gather. The Centre’s teams aim to deliver outstanding performances that reflect the UAE’s advancements in scientific and technological fields, reaffirming their commitment to addressing global challenges through innovative and sustainable solutions.

This year’s competition focused on the theme of "Submerged", addressing environmental issues related to marine conservation and the protection of aquatic ecosystems. The event included multiple challenges, such as designing a robot capable of performing complex tasks on a challenge table and presenting innovative, sustainable solutions aimed at conserving water resources and protecting marine life.

These scientific and technological competitions serve as inspiring educational platforms for students, allowing them to acquire practical skills in strategic fields like artificial intelligence and robotics. They also enhance critical thinking and teamwork skills, preparing a generation of innovators capable of making a positive impact in their communities and developing creative solutions to future challenges.





