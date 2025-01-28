How To Create Your Own Coin Like XRP From Scratch And Make Money

(MENAFN- Breaking) Recently, Ripple 's has seen impressive growth, surpassing significant price milestones to cement its position as one of the leading cryptocurrencies in the market. Throughout most of 2024, XRP remained stagnant around the $0.50 mark. However, following the impact of Trump's presidency and the US elections, XRP has emerged as one of the best-performing digital assets in the industry.

Being a standout performer, XRP naturally drew the attention of analysts and commentators. Renowned expert, Rajat Soni, offered a satirical perspective on XRP and shared insights on how investors could potentially capitalize on its success. Soni's commentary garnered a mix of both lighthearted and dismissive responses from the crypto community.

Nevertheless, Soni shed light on the common tactics employed by marketers to exploit the market and generate profits at the expense of inexperienced investors.

Curious about how one can achieve financial success with cryptocurrencies like XRP ? Soni humorously listed nine steps on Twitter/X outlining a strategic approach to accumulate wealth with the altcoin at a rapid pace.

According to Soni, the initial step involves creating a new coin from scratch and promoting it vigorously. Subsequently, the focus shifts to selling the coin to eager investors looking for rapid gains. The process includes convincing buyers that the token's value will skyrocket to $100k per token, while discrediting any dissenting voices.

Furthermore, Soni emphasized the significance of perpetuating falsehoods to holders and attacking critics who label the asset as a scam. Ultimately, the final step involves executing a rug pull to secure substantial profits.

Over the past few years, Ripple 's XRP has faced criticism and various allegations. Many critics argue that XRP suffers from excessive centralization, implying control by a single entity. Soni stands as a vocal critic of the project, denouncing it as a“scam.” In a recent social media post, he labeled Ripple 's token as fraudulent and speculated that financial institutions would shun it.

Soni's primary contention with this digital asset centers around its lack of decentralization , a critical characteristic of Bitcoin and other prominent altcoins. He contends that Ripple controls nearly half of XRP 's supply, rendering the token vulnerable to market manipulation.

Reactions to Soni's Commentary on XRP

Soni's commentary elicited diverse reactions from the community, with some contributors offering amusing responses to the discourse. Interestingly, a few direct replies to Soni's satirical remarks suggested that certain XRP supporters have grown resilient to targeted attacks on the project.

Previously, critics engaged Soni in debates, with individuals like Bill Morgan labeling his viewpoints as“misinformed.” Panos Mekras, a noted crypto author, criticized Soni for his alleged lack of research, even sharing a 2018 thread on fundamental XRP concepts.

Featured image from Pexels, chart from TradingView

