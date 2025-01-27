Arab League Reiterates Support For Jordan, Egypt In Rejecting Palestinian Displacement

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Arab League on Monday underlined its "firm and unequivocal" support for Jordan and Egypt in their rejection of any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their homeland.

In a statement issued upon his arrival in Rome for the Arab-Italian Economic Forum, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit stressed that the Arab world's stance on the forced displacement of Palestinians-whether in Gaza or the West Bank-remains resolute and non-negotiable.

"Any proposals to uproot Palestinians from their homeland are unacceptable and should not even be considered," he said.

He also said that recurring notions of uprooting Palestinians are "not only rejected outright but are also futile to discuss."

Aboul Gheit also highlighted that the steadfast positions of Jordan and Egypt, coupled with the resilience of the Palestinian people and the unwavering support of the Arab world, will ultimately thwart all attempts to undermine the Palestinian cause.