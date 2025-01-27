Panama Registers 1,881 Deportations And Expulsions In Five Months

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) In line with the objectives of the“Plan Firmeza,” the National Migration Service (SNM) has deported 1,627 irregular migrants and expelled another 254 during the last five months of the administration of the President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, and the of Public Security, Frank Alexis Abrego.

The deportation flights, carried out by Panama in collaboration with the United States after the signing of a memorandum of understanding, began on August 7. On that date, 28 irregular migrants who entered the country through the Darien jungle were repatriated to Medellin, Colombia.

To date, 43 deportation flights have been carried out: 29 of these were directed to Colombia, where 1,065 migrants were repatriated; 12 flights to Ecuador with a total of 397 people; and two combined flights that allowed the repatriation of 48 citizens to Vietnam and 215 to India.

In addition, six migrants have been deported from Iran, four from Peru, three from Afghanistan, three from Lebanon, two from China and one each from Armenia, Yemen, Pakistan, Ghana and Turkey.

It is worth noting that, of the total of 1,881 deported and expelled migrants, 133 were returned to their countries on 16 commercial flights financed with SNM resources. On these trips, 50 Colombian citizens, 17 Venezuelans, 15 Nicaraguans and 51 migrants from other nations were repatriated.

