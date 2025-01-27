Partisans: Russians Move Military Equipment In Crimea After Ukrainian Drone Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Agents of the ATESH guerrilla movement near Feodosia in the temporarily occupied Crimea have discovered a new location for military equipment that Russians moved after Ukrainian drone attacks.

According to Ukrinform, the ATESH movement reported this in Telegram .

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="atesh_ua/6255" data-width="100%"></script>

There will be more such facilities in Crimea after successful by Ukrainian drones. The invaders are trying to disperse their equipment as much as possible on the peninsula to protect it.

“But this is to our advantage, because they cannot secretly organize its movement, and our agents record all their actions and new coordinates. We promptly pass the collected data on logistics and storage locations of military equipment to the Ukrainian Defense Forces - soon the occupiers will move only on foot,” ATESH emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, an agent of the ATESH guerrilla movement discovered a unit of Russian invaders and military equipment in the Zdravnytsia sanatoriu in Yevpatoriya in the temporarily occupied Crimea.