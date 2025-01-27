P&P Optica Announces New Partner Program To Expand Access To Industry-Leading Inspection Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We're thrilled to work with partners who share our vision for delivering safer, higher-quality food while helping processors achieve greater efficiency and reliability in their operations.” - Olga Pawluczyk, CEO of PPO

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- P&P Optica (PPO), a global leader in food inspection technology, is excited to announce the launch of its Partner Program, designed for companies and individuals interested in collaborating with PPO to bring its advanced hyperspectral imaging systems to customers around the world.

This program provides a unique opportunity for organizations already serving the meat processing industry to complement their technology and service offerings with PPO's industry-leading automated inspection solutions. With flexible options for collaboration, partners can leverage PPO's expertise to deliver innovative food inspection technology to their customers while working closely with the PPO team.

“Our Partner Program is a natural extension of our mission to transform food processing through advanced technology,” said Olga Pawluczyk, CEO of PPO.“We're thrilled to work with partners who share our vision for delivering safer, higher-quality food while helping processors achieve greater efficiency and reliability in their operations.”

PPO already collaborates with partners across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, including Fusion Tech and Hellebrekers. These partnerships have been instrumental in bringing PPO's solutions to a wider audience while delivering exceptional value to customers.

What our Partners say:

“We are excited to partner with PPO to bring cutting-edge technology to the meat processing industry,” said Jason Jordan, Director of Marination Technology at Fusion Tech Inc.“By combining our expertise in optimizing process operations with PPO's proven inspection solutions, we are able to deliver transformative solutions that improve efficiency, enhance food safety, and increase profitability for our customers.”

"We are proud of our collaboration with P&P Optica, in which we have adapted their Smart Imaging System to meet European standards," said Maurice Ditewig, Director, Industrial Automation at Hellebrekers. "By combining our expertise in control engineering and mechanical engineering with PPO's advanced technology, we can offer European meat processing companies an innovative solution for detecting foreign materials and ensuring food safety."

PPO's Partner Program is ideal for organizations that provide technology or service solutions to the meat industry and are looking to enhance their offerings with state-of-the-art food inspection systems. With PPO's innovative technology, partners can deliver greater value to customers while benefiting from a collaborative partnership with one of the industry's leading experts.

For more information about the Partner Program and how to get involved, please visit or contact PPO at ....

About P&P Optica

P&P Optica is a global leader in smart imaging technology for meat processing. PPO's mission is to help food processors make safer, higher-quality food while improving their margins and optimizing their operations. PPO's Smart Imaging Systems systems offer automated, in-line inspection of food products, safeguarding product safety and ensuring quality. Today, our systems are used in beef, pork, poultry and pet food processing plants in North America, Europe and Australia. Powered by PPO's proprietary and patented hyperspectral imaging technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced software, these systems provide real-time foreign material detection, comprehensive quality assessments, and the rejection of undesirable products.

About Fusion Tech

Fusion Tech ( ) is a leading provider of cutting-edge solutions for the food industry, specializing in the design and manufacture of high-performance equipment for food processors. With a strong commitment to innovation, efficiency, and food safety, FTI Inc. delivers customized systems that enhance operational productivity and ensure compliance with industry standards. Serving a diverse range of clients, the company's expertise spans equipment for food handling, processing, and packaging, empowering businesses to meet the evolving demands of the global food market.

About Hellebrekers

Hellebrekers ( ) is a trusted leader in the field of industrial automation and technology solutions, providing cutting-edge systems and services for businesses across various sectors. Specializing in custom-engineered automation solutions, Hellebrekers empowers organizations to optimize processes, improve operational efficiency, and enhance product quality. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company delivers tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each client.

Heather Galt, Chief Customer Officer

P&P Optica

+1 519-576-0007

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.