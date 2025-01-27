Rising Real Estate Fraud Targets Landowners: Industry Experts Urge Vigilance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Land Scams in Real Estate

Local Agent Protects Landowners Against Rising Scams

- Sarah LangMANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A surge in fraudulent real estate transactions is raising concerns among professionals, as scammers increasingly target vacant land sales through identity fraud. The New Hampshire Association of REALTORS(NHAR) reports an uptick in cases where fraudsters impersonate property owners to facilitate unauthorized land sales, creating risks for buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals alike. In 2022, real estate fraud accounted for more than $396 million in losses nationwide, with vacant land among the most commonly exploited assets.Amidst this growing crisis, local real estate professionals are stepping up as frontline defenders of property rights. One such advocate is Sarah Lang, Associate Broker at Jbo Home, who recently thwarted a fraudulent land sale attempt by leveraging advanced verification tools and industry expertise. Lang's proactive approach prevented an unsuspecting landowner from becoming the latest victim of real estate fraud.Stopping a Land Scam in Its TracksLang was recently approached by an individual claiming to own a parcel of land in New Hampshire. The supposed seller insisted on a quick sale, citing urgent medical reasons, and expressed little concern for the sale price-both key red flags in fraudulent transactions. Rather than proceed hastily, Lang relied on her expertise and fraud prevention training to investigate further.Utilizing CertifID, a secure identity verification platform used by real estate professionals, Lang initiated a verification process in collaboration with Cohen Closing & Title. The results were immediate and telling-emails requesting verification went unopened, and follow-up communications were ignored. Recognizing the signs of fraud, Lang halted the transaction, ensuring that the true landowner was not unknowingly defrauded.“Scammers prey on urgency and lack of oversight,” said Lang.“Real estate professionals are not just facilitators of transactions-we are the guardians of property rights, ensuring that every sale is legitimate and secure.”Real Estate Professionals as the First Line of DefenseFraudulent land sales pose a significant risk to buyers, sellers, and agents alike. Without proper safeguards, legitimate property owners can lose their land to criminals who forge documents and manipulate transactions. Lang emphasizes the importance of vigilance, calling for industry-wide adoption of fraud prevention measures to protect clients and uphold the integrity of real estate transactions.Recognizing the Red Flags of Real Estate FraudLang urges landowners and industry professionals to remain alert for these common signs of fraudulent transactions:.Sellers claiming to be out of state and unwilling to meet in person..Properties listed well below market value..Pressure for quick sales with minimal verification..Insistence on using an unfamiliar notary or title company..Resistance to involving licensed real estate professionals.By educating buyers, sellers, and fellow agents, Lang believes that fraud can be prevented before it causes financial and legal harm.A Call for Stronger Fraud Prevention in Real EstateWith the rise of digital transactions and remote sales, real estate professionals are taking on a critical role in protecting homeownership and land rights. Tools like CertifID, partnerships with reputable title companies, and thorough identity verification protocols are essential in safeguarding against fraudulent activity.“Real estate is more than buying and selling-it's about protecting what people have worked so hard to own,”Lang stated.“Through vigilance, collaboration, and the right tools, we can ensure that property owners are never taken advantage of.”About Jbo HomeJbo Home is a real estate brokerage based in Manchester, NH, specializing in residential and land transactions. The firm is committed to upholding industry standards and implementing fraud prevention measures to protect property owners and buyers.

