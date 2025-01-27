Houston Young Enterprising Women Mentoring Forum Empowers Future Female Leaders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EWF Empowers Future Female Leaders

Young Enterprising Women Foundation Houston Chapter

Hosted by Dr. LuzElena Rivers, Amera Solutions, in Partnership with Alief ISD

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Amera Solutions , in collaboration with the Alief Independent School District (Alief ISD) and the Enterprising Women Foundation, proudly hosted the Houston Young Enterprising Women Mentoring Forum on January 17, 2025, at the Alief ISD Center for Talent Development. This transformative event aimed to inspire and empower young women in Houston, providing them with critical tools, mentorship, and connections to help them excel in their careers and personal growth.

The forum, which brought together accomplished women leaders and aspiring students, focused on career opportunities in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math), leadership development, and financial literacy.

Key Highlights of the Forum

.90-Minute Financial Literacy Session: Led by Dr. Rebecca Reeves, this session provided participants with essential knowledge about managing finances and building long-term financial stability.

.30-Minute Panel Discussion: Moderated by Judge Dolores Lozano, this engaging session featured influential women leaders sharing their experiences, lessons learned, and strategies for overcoming challenges.

.45-Minute Mentoring Roundtables: Participants engaged in intimate discussions with industry mentors and received personalized guidance on their career aspirations.

Dr. LuzElena Rivers , CEO of Amera Solutions and Houston Chair of the Enterprising Women Foundation, expressed her enthusiasm for the forum:

“We are honored to bring together young women and leaders from diverse industries to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators. This forum underscores our commitment to fostering leadership, education, and growth in our community.”

Acknowledgments and Appreciation

The success of this forum was made possible by the collaborative efforts of dedicated individuals and organizations. We extend heartfelt thanks to:

Enterprising Women Foundation Leadership:

.Monica Smiley, President of Enterprising Women Foundation

.Dr. LuzElena Rivers, CEO of Amera Solutions and Houston Chair

.Dr. Rebecca Reeves, Financial Literacy Expert

Alief ISD Team:

. Delores (Dee) Jones, Business & Community Coordinator

.Dr. Karen Jacobs, Secondary Science Coordinator

.Dr. Alvia Baldwin, Director of Guidance & Counseling

.Ms. Lesley Ayers, Digital Learning Coordinator

.Ms. Stacy Keener, Technology Integrator

Moderator:

.Judge Dolores Lozano, Houston Precinct 2

Mentors:

Special thanks to the exceptional mentors who shared their expertise and stories:

.Nellie Swanson, Petroleum Engineer, Chevron

.Ramal Taylor, Founder/CEO, Storkii

.Michelle Avalos, Co-Founder & Deputy Director, Impact Hub Houston

.Irene Arango, Hydrocarbon Charge Subject Matter Expert, Chevron

.Raquel Boujourne, Founder/CEO, Indi Construction

.Elvia Quintanilla, Founder/CEO, Texas Technical Trade School

.Myoshia Anderson, President/CEO, AndTech Solutions, LLC

.Achsah Philip, Application Analyst III, Medical University of South Carolina

.Courtney Sanders, Founder & CEO, The Courtney L Sanders Companies

.Susanne Mariga, Owner, CPA, The Mariga Group

.Shakeatha Davis, Chief Innovative Officer/Attorney, The S Davis Law Group, LLC

.Karla Viesca, Co-Owner/Office Administrator, Proroofs and Restoration, LLC

.Anna Garcia, VP Global Career Solutions

.Dr. Shirley Parikh, Bristles Family & Cosmetic Dentistry

.Erin Lancaster, Solutions Engineer, Adobe

.Lollie Ramirez-Bennett

.Amanda Goldstein, Suite Manager, Houston Rockets | Toyota Center

.Ana Machado, President, Latinas in Tech Houston, Amazon

.Teresa Vazquez, Cloud Solution Architect, Latinas in Tech - Houston | Microsoft

.Dr. Nicole Odom-Hardnett, Founder/President, Focus Point Behavioral Health

.Nicole Myco Diep, Marketing Director, World Financial Group

Event Agenda

The forum featured a dynamic schedule of activities, including inspiring speeches, a panel discussion moderated by Judge Dolores Lozano, and mentoring roundtables. Highlights included the Financial Literacy Session led by Dr. Rebecca Reeves and the recognition of scholarship recipients.

About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions is a leader in innovative medical transportation services. Under the visionary leadership of Dr. LuzElena Rivers, Amera is committed to community engagement and advancing initiatives that promote education, diversity, and leadership development.

About Enterprising Women Foundation

The Enterprising Women Foundation empowers women through mentorship, education, and community engagement, fostering an inclusive and dynamic business environment that supports female leadership and entrepreneurship.

