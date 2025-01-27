HAI Group Named One Of The Best Places To Work In Connecticut By The Hartford Business Journal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HAI Group, the nation's leading property-casualty insurance organization dedicated to public and affordable providers, has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Connecticut for 2025 by the Hartford Business Journal. The annual list celebrates companies that foster exceptional work environments where employees can thrive.

The Best Places to Work in Connecticut program, created by the Hartford Business Journal in collaboration with Workforce Research Group, recognizes organizations that go above and beyond to create innovative, inclusive, and supportive workplaces. Companies on the list are commended for their efforts to engage employees, promote work-life balance, and inspire growth and collaboration.

"We are incredibly honored to be named one of the Best Places to Work in Connecticut," said Ed Malaspina, President and CEO of HAI Group. "This recognition reflects our commitment to creating an environment where our employees feel valued, empowered, and inspired every day. At HAI Group, we know that when our team thrives, so does our mission."

Troy LePage, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of HAI Group, added: "At HAI Group, our culture is built on respect, trust, and a shared sense of purpose. We take immense pride in fostering a workplace where our employees can develop their skills, embrace new challenges, and feel supported both professionally and personally. Winning this award reaffirms that our people are at the heart of everything we do."

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Cheshire, Connecticut, HAI Group provides insurance and risk management solutions tailored specifically to meet the needs of public and affordable housing providers. The organization has built a reputation for innovation, customer focus, and its unwavering commitment to cultivating a positive workplace culture.

HAI Group's efforts to create an exceptional workplace have earned it recognition as a Top Workplace by Hearst Connecticut Media Group for five consecutive years (2020–2024) and by USA Today Top Workplace in the Nation in 2022 and 2024. The company offers a range of employee-focused benefits, including wellness initiatives and professional development opportunities. HAI Group was also one of two companies nationwide to receive the Retirement Advisor Council's 2024 Financial Wellness Award, recognizing its commitment to fostering a culture of financial wellness for employees.

The final rankings for the Best Places to Work in Connecticut will be announced at an awards dinner in March and will be published in a special section of the Hartford Business Journal's March 24 issue. For more information on the Best Places to Work in Connecticut program, visit .

About HAI Group

HAI Group® is the nation's leading property-casualty insurance organization founded by and dedicated to public and affordable housing providers. For nearly 40 years, the Cheshire, Connecticut-based company has delivered tailor-made insurance and risk management solutions designed to protect assets, improve efficiency, empower employees, and advance housing strategies.

For a complete list of HAI Group companies and to learn more about HAI Group, visit .

