Rare Waterfront Estate With Film History Hits The Market In Fort Lauderdale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Beautiful Front Yard And Entry Way Of 615 Idlewyld Drive

Original Shot From Flight Of The Navigator

Aerial Over 615 Idlewyld Courtyard

615 Idlewyld Drive, recognized as the filming location for Disney's Flight of the Navigator (1986), is now on the market.

- Coco ChanelFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 615 Idlewyld Drive, recognized as the filming location for Disney's Flight of the Navigator (1986), is now on the market. After more than 30 years of ownership by the same family, this 5-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom waterfront property is listed for $16.9 million.The home, situated on over half an acre along Fort Lauderdale's Intracoastal Waterway, includes a Main Residence, a separate Party House, a private boat dock and one of South Florida's most prominent private gardens. It features 6,037 sq. ft. of air-conditioned space and an additional 3,500 sq. ft. of living areas, totaling over 9,500 sq. ft. The property is situated on one of the largest lots in the renowned Idlewyld neighborhood, a semi-private, gated community near the Las Olas Bridge.This Art Deco-style estate , built in 1939, contributed to the early development of the Idlewyld area. In 2022, the current owner completed a full renovation to incorporate modern features and finishes. The Main Residence features three bedrooms, including an upstairs primary suite. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with Miele appliances, custom cabinetry, and quartzite countertops. Custom lighting, furniture, and carpets enhance the home's design. Large windows and numerous balconies provide views of the Intracoastal from all the rooms.Situated behind the Main Residence, are the grand and meticulously kept tropical gardens. The garden, inspired by some of the world's most renowned landscapes, weaves through serene waterscapes, cascading waterfalls, and meandering streams. Adorned with trees, gas tiki torches, and vibrant displays of hundreds of orchids, these gardens showcase a rich tapestry of tropical colors, exotic plants, and a diverse array of palm species. Recognized as one of South Florida's most breathtakingly landscaped gardens, it offers an unparalleled sensory experience.The natural coquina stone pathways lead through the gardens to the back of the estate where the custom-designed jacuzzi and 6-foot-deep resort-style pool are located. Next to the pool and jacuzzi is where the covered outdoor kitchen, equipped with bar seating and high-end finishes lies as the main lifestyle offering of the Party House, offering an ideal space for both entertaining and intimate gatherings.The Party House features a two-car garage with a private driveway, a fully equipped gym, and a full chef's kitchen with a bar. The entertainment room is designed for movie nights, and the game room includes a billiards table, foosball table, and arcade games. On the second floor, two guest suites each have private ensuite bathrooms and a shared balcony with views of the tropical gardens.For boating enthusiasts, 615 Idlewyld Drive offers a private dock with direct access to the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean via the Stranahan River. The dock can accommodate sizeable vessels, with an additional floating dock. The property is located across the river from Bahia Mar, a key venue for the annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.Historically, the ocean access via the Ft. Lauderdale Inlet was directly across from Idlewyld and the community itself was created in the 1930's from the early dredging efforts, setting a solid foundation, allowing Idlewyld to blossom into one of Ft. Lauderdale's most sought-after waterfront communities.In addition to its waterfront access, 615 Idlewyld's location just off the Las Olas Bridge provides quick access to ample shopping, dining, and entertainment. The beach is just a 15-minute walk away, and the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is a mere 15-minute drive.This listing offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of South Florida's history and luxury. Tours are available by private appointment only. For more information or to schedule a private tour, visit 615idlewylddrive or contact 954.982.8440.

Patrick Knabel,

Cotton & Company

+1 772-600-3542

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.