Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Cote D'ivoire's Minister Of Women, Family And Children
Date
1/27/2025 3:22:26 PM
(MENAFN- APO Group)
HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met Monday with HE Minister of Women, Family and Children of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire Nasseneba Toure, who is visiting Doha.
The two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost them as well as the enhancement of cooperation across the areas of development, education, women and children.
The meeting also addressed several topics of common interest.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry
of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
MENAFN27012025004934011406ID1109134863
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.