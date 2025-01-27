Deepseek Hit With Large-Scale Cyberattack, Says It’S Limiting Registrations

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has hit a snag just as it reached a major milestone. The company announced Monday it's limiting new user registrations due to a large-scale cyberattack.



This comes as DeepSeek's AI assistant became the top-rated free app on Apple's U.S. App Store, surpassing ChatGPT. DeepSeek's rapid rise has turned heads in the tech world.



Its AI model, DeepSeek-R1, claims to match or beat OpenAI 's latest models at a much lower cost. This achievement has sparked discussions about AI development's future and its economic impact.



The cyberattack highlights growing security risks for AI companies. As these firms handle more data and create powerful models, they become prime targets for hackers. This incident underscores the need for strong cybersecurity in the AI industry.



Founded in 2023 by former hedge fund executive Liang Wenfeng, DeepSeek quickly gained traction. Its open-source model, DeepSeek-R1, showed impressive skills in reasoning, math, and coding.



[arve url="" loop="true" autoplay="true" /]



DeepSeek's success has affected the stock market. Its claims of developing advanced AI models cheaply led to a sell-off in AI-related stocks. Tech giants like Nvidia and Microsoft saw their share prices drop as investors reassessed AI investments.

DeepSeek's Rise

The company's approach challenges the idea that advanced AI requires massive spending. DeepSeek reportedly spent only $5.58 million on DeepSeek-R1, far less than U.S. tech giants' AI investments.



This cost-effective method raises questions about AI's future. Some analysts think it could make AI more accessible to smaller companies. Others warn it's too soon to draw firm conclusions about DeepSeek 's long-term impact.



The cyberattack serves as a reality check for the fast-moving AI industry. It shows that as companies push AI boundaries, they must also tackle security challenges. This incident highlights the need to balance innovation with security in AI development.



As DeepSeek addresses the attack, the tech world watches closely. The company's response will be crucial for maintaining its new position in AI development. The coming weeks may reveal more about the attack and DeepSeek's handling of it.



This story showcases the AI industry's competitive nature. It proves breakthroughs can come from unexpected places and that AI development remains unsettled. As this incident unfolds, debates about DeepSeek's rise and AI's future will likely continue.

MENAFN27012025007421016031ID1109134843