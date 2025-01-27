Coinshares: Crypto Etps Record $1.9B In Inflows Following Trump's Executive Order

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock)
Cryptocurrency ETPs noted another solid result last week after US President Donald Trump's executive order proposing the establishment of a national crypto reserve.
According to a Jan. 27 report by Cryptocurrency investment firm CoinShares, Trump's order was one of the driving forces behind the $1.9 billion infusion into different crypto ETPs.
A Successful Week
Crypto ETPs recorded positive flows for the third successive week, bringing their year-to-date (YTD) total to $4.7 billion. However, CoinShares reports that last week's inflows were about 13% lower than the $2.2 billion invested in cryptocurrency ETPs the week before.
The firm also noted that 92% of all cryptocurrency ETP inflows this year are from Bitcoin. According to CoinShares' research head, James Butterfill, most inflows were into Bitcoin (BTC)- based ETPs, which attracted $1.6 billion last week.
After this past week's inflows, BTC ETPs' YTD influxes have reached $4.4 billion, or 92% of all crypto ETP influxes. Short Bitcoin ETPs also gained momentum last week, posting $5.1 million inflows, as Bitcoin hit a new all-time high above $109,000 on Jan. 20, according to Butterfill.
Weekly Crypto Asset Flows. | Source: CoinShares
CoinShares: BlackRock Takes Center Stage
BlackRock remained the leader among crypto ETP issuers, with weekly inflows of $1.5 billion, or 76% of all crypto ETP inflows last week. This fund has received $2.9 billion in inflows this year and now has a total AUM of $64 billion.
ARK and Fidelity, two other popular issuers, noted inflows of $173 million and $202 million, respectively.
Grayscale, who recently filed for a Spot Solana ETF, experienced large withdrawals, with the past week's outflows topping $124 million. Since the start of 2025, these Grayscale ETPs' outflows have reached $392 million.
Bitcoin ETPs account for 82% of the $171 billion total assets under management (AUM) for all cryptocurrency ETPs. Meanwhile, Ether (ETH)-based ETPs experienced inflows of $205 million this past week, maintaining their upward trajectory. Thus far this year, Ether ETP inflows have reached $177 million.
Additionally, XRP ETPs recorded inflows of $18.5 million, roughly 40% less than the previous week. Inflows into ETPs linked with Solana (SOL), Chainlink (LINK), and Polkadot (DOT) were $6.9 million, $6.6 million, and $2.6 million, respectively.
These represent the most significant among altcoins besides ETH.
