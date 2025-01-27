From Methylene Blue To Vitamin E, Here's Why Health And Wellness Supplements Are No Silver Bullet For Cancer

Author: Justin Stebbing

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Health supplements have become increasingly popular in recent years, with many people turning to them in hopes of improving overall and reducing risk of diseases like cancer. The allure of these products is understandable – who doesn't want a simple pill or powder to ward off serious illness?

As a consultant oncologist and cancer researcher, I've researched the effects of health supplements on cancer risk, prevention and . And the relationship between supplements and cancer risk is often misunderstood and far more complex than many people realise .

Dietary supplements come in a wide variety of forms, including vitamins, minerals, herbs and other substances – and it's a multi-billion pound industry . Often fuelled by marketing claims and anecdotal evidence from friends, family members and celebrity wellness gurus who swear by certain supplements, many people take them with the belief that they can fill nutritional gaps in their diet or provide additional health benefits.

Read more: King Charles is changing his diet to keep his cancer at bay – here's what the evidence says

Potential harm

However, when it comes to cancer prevention and treatment, the scientific evidence supporting the use of supplements is mixed and often inconclusive.

Supermodel Elle McPherson claims she refused chemotherapy and treated her breat cancer“holistically”, including taking many wellness supplements.

The world of supplement research is vast and complex, with studies often producing conflicting results. Some smaller studies have suggested potential benefits of certain supplements in cancer prevention but large scale, randomised clinical trials – considered the gold standard in medical research – have often failed to show significant benefits of supplement use in cancer prevention. In fact, some studies have even shown potential harm from certain supplements .

For example, the Selenium and Vitamin E Cancer Prevention Trial tested whether these supplements could reduce the risk of prostate cancer. Contrary to expectations, the study found that vitamin E supplementation could increase the risk of prostate cancer, especially in healthy, young men .

Similarly, studies on beta carotene supplements showed an increased risk of lung cancer in smokers . These findings highlight the importance of approaching supplement use with caution – more is not always better when it comes to nutrients.

Healthy scepticism

Celebrities and social media influencers often recommend health supplements and make baseless claims about their potential to reduce cancer risk .

For example, thanks to wellness influencers and Mel Gibson – who's now as famous for his controversial outburts as he is for his acting – the synthetic dye methylene blue has attracted attention on social media for it's use as a cancer-fighting supplement. While methylene blue does have legitimate medical uses – and has shown some promise in certain areas of cancer research – it's crucial to approach these claims with a healthy degree of scepticism.

In cancer research, methylene blue has shown potential as a “photosensitiser” in treatments using laser light – meaning it makes certain cancer cells more vulnerable to treatment. However, it's important to stress that these are specific medical applications under controlled conditions, not a general cancer prevention strategy that can be applied broadly through supplement use.

Claims about methylene blue as a cancer-preventing supplement are not supported by robust scientific evidence. In fact, long-term toxicity studies on methylene blue have shown mixed results, with some animal studies suggesting potential risks at high doses.

This underscores the importance of not misinterpreting preliminary research or specific medical applications as justification for casual supplement use.

When considering the role of supplements in cancer prevention, it's essential to adopt a holistic view of health and wellbeing. This approach considers the whole person – body, mind and spirit – rather than focusing on individual components or symptoms .

Read more: Five ways to cut your risk of cancer – by an oncology consultant

One of the most important elements of this approach is nutrition. Rather than relying on supplements, people should aim to meet their nutritional needs through a varied, balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins.

This approach not only provides essential nutrients but also offers the benefits of fibre, phytochemicals and other compounds found in whole foods that may work together to promote health .

Regular physical activity is another crucial component of a holistic approach to cancer prevention. Numerous , large, well-conducted studies have consistently linked regular exercise to lower cancer risk, as well as improved overall health and wellbeing.

Exercise helps maintain a healthy weight, reduces inflammation and may have direct effects on cancer cell growth and proliferation. Practices such as mindfulness, meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises can help manage stress and promote overall wellbeing.

Personal choice – based on robust evidence

While the evidence for many supplements in cancer prevention is limited, it's crucial to respect personal choice in health decisions. However, it's also important that these decisions are based on accurate information and in consultation with healthcare professionals. Good, medically sound evidence and advice is available .

Medical professionals can help evaluate the potential benefits and risks of supplement use, taking into account factors such as existing health conditions, medications and overall nutritional status .

It's also important to be wary of products claiming to be“miracle cures” for cancer or other serious diseases. These claims are often unfounded and can lead vulnerable people to delay seeking proper medical treatment. Instead, focus on evidence-based strategies for cancer prevention and overall health.

The most effective approach to reducing cancer risk remains a holistic one, focusing on a balanced diet, regular physical activity, stress management and other lifestyle factors including avoiding tobacco and too much alcohol . While supplements may have a role in specific situations , they should not be seen as a substitute for a healthy lifestyle.

In conclusion, while the idea of taking supplements to reduce cancer risk is appealing, the reality is more complex. Current scientific evidence does not support the use of most supplements for cancer prevention, and in some cases, certain high-dose supplementation may even increase risk.

However, this doesn't mean all supplements are harmful or useless. For individuals with specific nutritional deficiencies or health conditions, supplements can play an important role when used under the right supervision.