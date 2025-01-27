War Update: 82 Clashes Along Frontlines Since Day-Start, Fighting Continues In Six Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 27, the Ukrainian forces have been involved in 82 combat clashes with the Russian troops, with fighting still ongoing on six fronts. The most intense fighting is happening in the Pokrovsk sector.

It is noted that the Ukrainian defenders are holding their positions and taking necessary measures to prevent breakthroughs in the defense.

The Russian forces continue to shell Ukraine's border regions. Areas of Oleksandrivka and Popivka in Sumy region, and Yasna Poliana in Chernihiv region, came under the enemy fire.

In the Kharkiv sector , four combat clashes are ongoing near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector , the Russian forces conducted two assault operations near Pishchane and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector , the Russian troops are attacking areas of Novoiehorivka, Kopanky, Makiivka, Terniv, Zelena Dolyna, Zarichne, and Kolodiazi. Since the beginning of the day, eight combat clashes have been recorded in this area, with four still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attempts to advance near Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne, and Bila Hora. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian positions seven times in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, and Shcherbynivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Russian forces launched 37 attacks on the Ukrainian positions in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zelene, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadezhdynka, Kotliarivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Bohdanivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly, and Yantarne. Ten combat clashes in this area are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Novosilka, Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne, and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Orikhiv sector , the Russian troops attacked twice near Novodanylivka and also carried out an airstrike in the area.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Russian forces launched one unsuccessful attack on the Ukrainian positions.

No offensive actions have been reported today in the Huliaipole and Siversk sectors .

In the Kursk sector , there have been 11 combat clashes since the start of the day, with two still ongoing. The Russian forces have conducted 11 airstrikes here, dropped 14 guided bombs, and carried out 156 artillery shellings, including two from multiple rocket launchers.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Troops stated that the Ukrainian defense units withdrew from Velyka Novosilka to avoid encirclement.