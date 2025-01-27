Kravchuk: We Will Insist That Powers Of Georgian Delegation To PACE Be Fully Challenged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) MP Yevheniia Kravchuk has said that the Ukrainian delegation to PACE is insisting that the powers of the Georgian delegation to the Assembly be fully challenged.

She told this to an Ukrinform correspondent on the first day of the PACE winter session in Strasbourg.

“The position of the Ukrainian delegation is very clear. [The Georgian delegation's powers] must be fully challenged. We will insist through amendments, through communication with the reporter on this issue, that the Assembly take an honest position and not turn a blind eye,” said Yevheniia Kravchuk.

At the same time, there is a risk that some PACE members will want to mitigate the decision on the Georgian delegation, the MP said.

“There is an opinion that the deputies should not completely restrict all powers, but give the Georgians some time until April. Such partial ratification will give the green light to the Ivanishvili regime. This is what representatives of Georgian civil society organizations and opposition politicians who came to the Assembly to participate in meetings of various political groups are telling us,” the MP said.

According to her, the decision to partially restrict the powers will show the weakness of the Council of Europe and allow propaganda on the channels of the ruling Georgian Dream party to manipulate public opinion.

“Therefore, it now depends on the text of the resolution, on the wording that the chair of the Monitoring Committee, Latvian MP Zanda Kalniņa-Lukaševica, will use to argue for all human rights violations, beatings, pressure on the media and other crimes of the authorities,” Kravchuk added.

As a reminder, the PACE session will decide on this issue on Wednesday.

As Ukrinform reported, on the opening day of the PACE winter plenary session, the credentials of the Georgian delegation were challenged. On Wednesday, after the relevant committees provide their conclusions, the Assembly may not ratify the credentials at all or ratify them partially.

Photo provided by Yevheniia Kravchuk