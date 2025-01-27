Two Qatari Referees Nominated For 2026 World Cup And 2025 Club World Cup
Date
1/27/2025 2:30:58 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Dubai: Two Qatari referees have been nominated for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2025 Club World Cup.
Abdulrahman Al Jassim and Salman Falahi are among the 32 referees now attending a FIFA workshop in Dubai intended for those expected to officiate games in the two events.
Qatar football Association Referees Committee Chairman and FIFA Referees Committee Vice Chairman Hani Taleb Ballan is also attending the workshop that runs through January 31.
The workshop's program includes theoretical and practical lectures and case studies.
MENAFN27012025000063011010ID1109134630
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.