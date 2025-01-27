Two Qatari Referees Nominated For 2026 World Cup And 2025 Club World Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Dubai: Two Qatari referees have been nominated for the 2026 and the 2025 Club World Cup.

Abdulrahman Al Jassim and Salman Falahi are among the 32 referees now attending a in Dubai intended for those expected to officiate games in the two events.

Qatar Association Referees Committee Chairman and FIFA Referees Committee Vice Chairman Hani Taleb Ballan is also attending the workshop that runs through January 31.

The workshop's program includes theoretical and practical lectures and case studies.