Beirut Hosts 7Th Brazilian Film Festival

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Lebanese capital Beirut will host a new edition of the Brazilian Festival from February 5 to 9. The public will be able to watch for free at Metropolis Cinema, Mar Mikhael, Achrafieh, a selection of the most acclaimed Brazilian films of recent years, according to information released by the Brazilian Embassy and the Guimarães Rosa Institute of Beirut, which are organizing the festival with Metropolis.

In the film Until the Music Is Over, a character accompanies her husband on a journey along the road

The program opens with a session of Portrait of a Certain Orient, an invitation-only screening on February 5. Directed by Marcelo Gomes, the film is an adaptation of the novel by Brazilian author Milton Hatoum that tells the story of Lebanese immigrants in the Amazon. On February 6, the public will have the chance to watch Jesus Kid, by Aly Muritiba, which portrays moments of crisis in the life of a Western book author.

On February 7, Until the Music Is Over by Cristiane Oliveira will be screened, a film about an Italian Brazilian matriarch uncovering secrets about her husband, with whom she has been married for many years. On February 8, A Strange Path by Guto Parente will be shown, a psychological drama exploring the encounter between a son and his father during the Covid-19 pandemic, set in a context of reconciliation, fear, and hope.

The Battle, directed by Vera Egito, is the final film of the festival's lineup, screening on February 9. The film depicts Brazil in 1968, during the military dictatorship, and follows a philosophy student from the University of São Paulo (USP) as he becomes involved in the intense ideological conflicts between USP and the Presbyterian Mackenzie University. The story is told from the perspective of this young man.

All films open to the public will be shown at 8 PM and will be subtitled in English. Admission is free, but tickets cannot be reserved in advance. Attendees must arrive at the cinema at the time of the screening. According to the promotional material, the screenings are free as part of the Brazilian Embassy's effort to provide accessible and high-quality cultural options to the Lebanese public.

Quick facts:

7th Brazilian Film Festival

February 5 to 9, 2025

Metropolis Cinema, Mar Mikhael, Achrafieh, Beirut

Public screenings from February 6 to 9

Free admission

More information here

