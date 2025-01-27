Techmediabreaks HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Marks Key Milestone Through Blackswan Acquisition

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HUB Security (NASDAQ: HUBC) (“HUB”) , a global leader in advanced cybersecurity and data fabric technology, today announced the closing of its highly anticipated of BlackSwan Technologies, Inc.“This acquisition marks a pivotal milestone for HUB, strengthening our position as a leader in secured data management and compliance solutions,” said Noah Hershcoviz, CEO of HUB Cyber Security.“We strongly believe BlackSwan's innovative technologies will enable us to deliver unparalleled value to our clients, particularly in the sector, where the demand for robust security and compliance is especially high. With over $50 million invested in BlackSwan's cutting-edge solutions, we are eager to bring this superior technology to our clients. Our projected revenues from the combined operations are expected to grow significantly and deliver additional bookings of over $25 million in 2025, driven by new customer acquisitions and enhanced operational synergies.”

HUB Cyber Security (“HUB”) was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The company specializes in advanced cyber security solutions that protect sensitive commercial and government information. HUB's offerings include encrypted computing technologies that prevent hardware-level intrusions and innovative data theft prevention solutions. Operating in over 30 countries, HUB serves a diverse client base with its cutting-edge cybersecurity appliances and services.

