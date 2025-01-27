Opening Doors To Media, Tech, And Finance: Paramount Mentors NYC Talent

(MENAFN- 3BL) During December's Season of Giving, CUNY learners and professionals came together for two virtual mentorship sessions hosted by Paramount and The City Tutors. Supported by Paramount's senior leadership, including Naveen Chopra, EVP, Chief Officer, Paramount Global, and their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) team, the event showcased a commitment to fostering meaningful connections and elevating NYC's diverse talent in media, tech, and finance.

Nearly 130 participants joined during finals season and the busy holiday period. For many learners, it was a rare opportunity to engage directly with professionals at Paramount-people who actively shape the media giant. The event exemplified Paramount's dedication to creating opportunities for professionals to give back while building bridges for learners into industries that have long felt out of reach.

A Partnership Built Over Four Years

City Tutors and Paramount have worked together for four years, creating pathways into careers in marketing, HR, tech, finance, media, and more. This partnership has grown increasingly impactful by involving specific teams and engaging senior leadership to make these sessions deeply meaningful.

Naveen Chopra's participation alongside his team reflected Paramount's understanding of the importance of marshalling resources to support nonprofits doing impactful groundwork-not just through manpower but by fully integrating their organization. Naveen shared:“Every time our Finance and Technology teams work with The City Tutors, it is a privilege for all of us. There are so many avenues you can take in media, so our goal is always to help students leave mentoring sessions with new ideas about professional paths they may not have known existed and give insight into how to jump start their own careers. I am continually impressed by the informed questions and viewpoints students bring to the table”.

Adam Robinson, VP of Global Social Impact, shared:“Partnerships are central to Paramount's strategy for driving change in communities. By collaborating with local organizations like City Tutors, which identified a clear community need for more

“entertainment-based” mentors, we create meaningful opportunities for engagement on both sides of the value exchange. This collaboration allows Paramount employees-many from New York City-to mentor CUNY students, helping to empower the next generation of storytellers and beyond.”

Learners Reflect on the Experience

For CUNY students, who are often navigating careers without traditional pipelines, the event offered a critical opportunity to access mentorship and professional guidance. One participant shared: "This event gave me access to professionals I wouldn't have met otherwise. Hearing directly from people in tech and media helped me see how my skills can transfer and where I need to grow. It's inspired me to take the next steps in my career."

Mentors on the Power of Mentorship

Paramount mentors offered a wide range of insights during breakout sessions. Key takeaways included the importance of building transferable skills, adapting to career pivots, and leveraging resilience in job searching.

"Many students feel overlooked because they're not coming from traditional 'target schools.' But attending events like this shows they have the drive and ambition to succeed-they are [qualified candidates]. It's only a matter of time before they achieve their goals. [I noted to the students] 'Don't focus on companies prioritizing certain schools; focus on what you bring to the table and the opportunities ahead.'" --Oliver Delgado, Senior Director, Global Strategic Sourcing, Paramount.

Building Pathways to Careers

By partnering with nonprofits like The City Tutors, Paramount isn't just providing mentorship; they're helping build a more inclusive workforce that reflects the diverse fabric of NYC. Each mentorship event adds to a growing pipeline of opportunities, where learners can connect, grow, and envision careers they may not have thought possible.

As The City Tutors Executive Director, Garri Rivkin, shared: "What stands out about Paramount is their intentionality. They don't just host events; they bring in leaders who can truly make a difference, offering learners actionable guidance and a real window into the industry. This is how you build meaningful access and lasting impact."

Paramount's efforts continue to elevate NYC's diverse talent while creating a positive ripple effect across the industry. By fostering connections that drive career growth, this partnership sets the standard for what meaningful corporate social responsibility can achieve.