Israel To Provide List Of 400 Detainees Every Sunday During Ceasefire 1St Phase: Mofa Spokesperson

Doha, Qatar: Advisor to the Prime and Official Spokesperson for the of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) HE Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari announced that Israel will provide a list of 400 individuals detained since October 7, 2023, every Sunday during the first phase of the agreement.

In a post on X, Al Ansari highlighted that Israeli authorities "will, starting Monday morning, allow displaced citizens in the Gaza Strip to return from the south to the northern areas of the Strip."

He further noted that 3 Israeli detainees, including Arbel Yehuda, will be released before Friday and three more detainees to be released on Saturday.