ESPORTS TRADE ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES ERIK ANDERSON AS NEW BOARD CHAIR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Esports Trade Association

Erik Anderson, ESTA Chairman and President, Faze Esports

Esports Trade Association Taps Pioneer to Lead Organization into New Era of Growth

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Esports Trade Association (ESTA ) today announced the appointment of Erik Anderson, President of FaZe Esports, a wholly owned subsidiary of GameSquare, as its new Board Chair, effective January 1, 2025. A seasoned industry veteran with nearly a decade of experience at FaZe Clan, Anderson brings extensive operational expertise and a proven track record of developing talent and growing esports operations.Anderson, who joined FaZe Clan in 2016 and rose from Head of Esports to President, has been instrumental in expanding the organization's competitive presence across a multitude of titles, including Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, and Rainbow Six Siege. His leadership has been crucial in establishing FaZe Clan as one of the world's premier esports and entertainment organizations, while fostering partnerships with global brands such as Nissan and SteelSeries."I am honored to take on this role at such a pivotal time for the esports industry," said Anderson. "ESTA has been working in North America to create a unified voice for our industry, and I look forward to spending time with our members to further strengthen the ecosystem. Together, we'll focus on developing meaningful initiatives that support professional development, set industry standards, and focus on sustainable growth across all sectors of esports. The collegiate space will be a specific focus of mine for this year."Megan Van Petten, Founder of ESTA, expressed enthusiasm about Anderson's appointment: "Erik's deep understanding of the esports landscape and proven track record of leadership make him the ideal person to chair our board. His vision aligns perfectly with ESTA's mission to advance professional standards and foster collaboration across the esports industry. Under his guidance, we are confident that ESTA will continue to serve as a powerful advocate for our members and the broader esports community."Anderson's appointment reflects ESTA's enduring commitment to fostering collaboration and growth across the esports industry. As Board Chair, he'll build on ESTA's tradition of bringing together diverse voices and perspectives to address shared opportunities. Having spent years cultivating talent and building lasting partnerships, Anderson embodies ESTA's mission of supporting professional development and strengthening connections within the global esports community. As the industry continues to mature, ESTA will remain focused on creating an environment where innovation and new collaborations can flourish naturally.About the Esports Trade AssociationThe Esports Trade Association (ESTA) is committed to elevating and safeguarding the interests of the esports community. By offering innovative professional development programs, extensive networking opportunities, key industry insights, and indispensable resources, ESTA empowers its members to thrive. With a focus on enhancing business acumen and ensuring the esports industry's continuous growth, ESTA works to expand the ecosystem through increased participation, sponsorship opportunities, and introducing new products and services. The association also spearheads pivotal industry research and organizes events to further these goals. Discover the full scope of ESTA's mission at .About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.GameSquare's (NASDAQ:GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.To learn more, visit

